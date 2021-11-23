The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen at least 50,000 passengers per day at Logan on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, typically the busiest travel days, said TSA spokesperson Daniel Velez. The Massachusetts Port Authority expects to see as many as 900,000 passengers travel through the airport from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29, said agency spokesperson Bernice Freedman.

Boston Logan International Airport geared up for an increased number of travelers Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Around 10 a.m. in Terminal C, an orderly flow of travelers poured into the bag drop area. Flip flops peaked out from the carry-on of a woman wearing ear muffs and a winter hat. A father and his two sons pushed a cart overflowing with superhero themed luggage.

Families, couples, solo travelers of all ages came and went without lines.

In an effort to avoid the Thanksgiving travel chaos, Mike and Tiffany Dunn, of Portland, Maine, intentionally left for their trip Tuesday rather than Wednesday.

The couple is traveling to San Francisco to see family for the first time in four years. Even though they’re vaccinated and received boosters, they said they’re nervous to fly.

“I’m excited but a little nervous,” said Tiffany Dunn. “The pandemic is still going on, we’re going to be in close proximity to a lot of people and I’m expecting it to be very busy.”

She said they plan to be diligent about mask wearing and spend as much time outside as possible.

“Where we’re celebrating [Thanksgiving] has a big outdoor deck so I’m hoping we’ll be able to spread out,” she said, adding that she’s thankful for the warm California weather.

The couple said the angst will all be worth it once their three-year-old daughter is able to meet family for the first time.

In contrast to last year’s subdued Thanksgiving travel season when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was pleading with Americans to stay put to avoid spreading COVID-19, this year the CDC said it’s OK for those who are fully vaccinated to travel.

Jeannette and Youssef Aitelhadj of Boston waited with son Wassim , and dog Hazel,to board a flight at Terminal C. Logan Air. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Jeannette Aitelhadj and her family, of West Roxbury, arrived more than two hours early for their flight home to the country of Georgia.

“It’s not as crowded as I thought it was going to be,” said Aitelhadj, adding that she even paid for TSA PreCheck in an effort to skip the Thanksgiving lines. “COVID has kind of increased in the last few weeks and it’s not even holidays, so people might be scared.”

She and her family are not worried about traveling during the pandemic, she said.

“We’re vaccinated, I have the booster,” she said. “We keep our masks on. You have to live a little.”

For some international students studying in Boston, the holiday weekend is an opportunity to visit long-missed friends from back home.

When Junyi Wang, a senior at the George Washington University, arrived in Boston, her best friend greeted her with a bouquet of flowers. The two walked through the airport hand in hand, laughing.

Wang and Jiachen Zhu, a junior at Boston University, went to high school together in China. They haven’t seen each other in two years.

“We’re so excited,” said Wang. “It’s my first thanksgiving in Boston. We’re going to have some Chinese food because we don’t have family here.”

