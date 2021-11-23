PROVIDENCE — A Warwick police officer fatally shot and killed a man who authorities said advanced toward police and pointed a rifle in their direction Monday night.

According to a Warwick Police Department account of the shooting, police went to the Lockwood Condominiums at West Shore Road at 10:38 p.m. to check on the well-being of a man who was reportedly suicidal and drinking. Police said the person who called them was worried about a woman who was there. Before they arrived, police said, officers received information that the man was armed.

Officers responded to the scene, and were able to get the woman out safely, the Warwick Police Department said. The man, they said, came outside the condo unit with a rifle and pointed it at officers before going back inside. He did this a second time, they said, and then a third. The third time, he “advanced towards the officers while aiming the rifle in their direction and ignored repeated police commands to drop his weapon,” police said. One officer opened fire, striking the man, the department said.