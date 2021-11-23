PLYMOUTH — There was death and disease upon the land.

“In 1621, you have communities that are ravaged by death,’’ Richard Pickering, the deputy executive director at Plimoth Patuxet Museums, told me the other day.

“We can’t even comprehend the losses of native people in New England between 1616 and 1618 or 1619. We cannot imagine it.’’

But, as another Thanksgiving Day dawns, there are faint and fateful echoes of it all around us. Bulletins about death counts. Hopeful news about medical miracles and vaccinations.

At the Plimoth Patuxet Museums in Plymouth, pilgrim Priscilla Alden, played by Lily Tupper, showed Emma Arnstein, 8, from Calvary Chapel Academy of Rockland, how pilgrims carried water with the aid of a yoke. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Reasons to bow our heads on Thursday. To hold hands with family and friends. To thank God for what we have. And for what we still hold dear.

Just like that first Thanksgiving Day 400 years ago that this year we celebrate with a renewed sense of humility. And with an appreciation for the sanctity of life and the essence of humanity. For our mutual need for one another.

“I found a lot of opportunity during COVID for plenty of reflection,’’ Rosemary Connelly, 69, of Hanover, N.H., told me the other day as she toured Plimoth Patuxet Museums, where the sprit of that first Thanksgiving still lives.

“I have a better understanding of me and what some of my needs are and what my family’s needs are. It’s nice to be opening up things again. But, as I go forward, I’ve changed a lot of what I thought was important before.’’

After all we’ve been through, who does not share a sentiment like that?

Who hasn’t undertaken that kind of personal inventory?

After too many seasons of vaccinations and self-imposed distance, after too many hospitalizations and too many funerals, too much fear and foreboding, priorities are being rearranged. And reshaped.

Who hasn’t let loose of the need for things and held closer the kind of essential spirituality that comes from family and friendship, from community and common cause?

“I’m anxious for the world to get back to at least some normalcy,’’ said Mardi Brock, 67, who just moved to Cape Cod from Baltimore. “I’m not sure we’ll ever make it back there. In our age, we’ve experienced some pretty wonderful times. And sometimes it feels like they’re drifting away.

“I think we can get back to a place where people love and care about each other again.’’

That’s a simple and profound Thanksgiving prayer.

It’s one that doubtless will be repeated around most holiday tables on Thursday along with the turkey and the stuffing, the pumpkin pie and the cups of hot coffee and cold cheer.

A holiday prayer, beseeching the heavens for health and happiness and blessed normalcy. Amen.

“Thanksgiving is an all-hands day so that means I’ll be here,’’ said Katie Whitehill, 28, of Dartmouth, who works at Plimoth Patuxet as an indigenous interpreter and has a master’s degree in history from the University of Toledo.

I found her standing in front of a fire in a wetu, where the Wampanoag people made their winter home.

“All around us are beds,’’ she said. “These benches that we are sitting on? They’d be stacked several inches high with furs. Makes for a nice comfy mattress. These are real furs. Most of them are white-tailed deer because that’s what we still have a lot of in this area.’’

Real furs. And real fear.

“We’re starting to get the school groups coming in here and a lot of school kids,’’ she told me in-between demonstrations. “I’m a little bit concerned about that. I have a 2-year-old at home who can’t get vaccinated. Her name is Elizabeth. And I’m around the public. Luckily, I’ve only gotten sick once so far. But not with COVID. Just a normal illness.’’

In this season of 2021, that plain vanilla diagnosis alone is enough reason to give thanks.

Plimoth Patuxet Museums is giving a special blend of thanks this year, celebrating the holiday’s 400th anniversary. Last weekend it hosted a reception and a film premier followed by a panel discussion about the First Thanksgiving.

Timothy Turner, 48, a member of the Cherokee nation who has worked at Plimoth Patuxet for 33 years, now said he has witnessed an evolution and a kind of enhanced education among visitors to the museum these days.

“Well, the Bering Strait theory is something,’’ Turner, the museum’s associate director for indigenous history, told me from behind a purple-and-blue mask decorated with feather icons. “Everybody thinks we came over from some other country. No. It’s not true. My nephew came home from school one day and he said, ‘Uncle Tim, I’m confused. I thought you said we were native.’

“I said, ‘I didn’t only say we were native we are native. He said, ‘Well, the school teacher told me there are no natives in Massachusetts.’ And I said, ‘Well, I guess I’ll have to go in and have a conversation with your school teacher.’ ‘’

There are conversations and educations like that conducted every day at this place where in 1621 the Harvest Feast that would come to be known as Thanksgiving took place.

Here, you’ll find little kids banging on a pre-Colonial era dugout canoe. There are ceramic pumpkins for sale for $12.99.

For $33 you can own a broom like those the early settlers used to tidy up their dwellings.

The museum’s screening of the film “Behind the Holiday: The First Thanksgiving,” explored the authentic origins of the holiday.

And on Thanksgiving morning you can find three seatings of 350 people at holiday meals consumed by revelers who doubtless will find a special connection to this place.

The Thanksgiving meal here is inspired by the meal served at Harvard College after Abraham Lincoln declared the national Thanksgiving holiday in 1863.

Vegetable soup and clam chowder. Walnuts and sundried cranberries. Sweet potato and butternut squash. Glazed baked ham. And carved roasted turkey worthy of a Norman Rockwell painting.

“So, the person who’s coming here, they’re getting a historical taste, but they’re also walking away from the table saying, ‘I had Thanksgiving.’ If you don’t have certain things on the table, you haven’t had the holiday.’’ Pickering said.

And then, amid all that food, somehow the spirit of Thanksgiving seems always to emerge.

Some vignettes have stuck with Pickering.

Like this one:

“Three years ago, I had a man grab the back of my blazer and he said, ‘Richard, we’re from six different countries at this table.’ And we’ve had people who are strangers to one another.

“They all end up at the same table by just lottery. And they said, ‘Wow, you’re really nice. Want to do this again next year?’ We have people who never see each other except Thanksgiving Day here.’’

Here. Just 2 miles from where the original Harvest Feast took place.

“And then I do the description of who was there and what was going on,’’ Pickering said. “And, given that example, invariably people reach out to strangers.

“You hear people saying, ‘My grandparents were at Ellis Island in the teens and they came because it was really hard in Italy at the time.’ And I think in all the time — and I’ve been doing the dinners 10 years — we have not had arguments among people.’’

People, standing in the footsteps of history, are at their best here on Thanksgiving.

Where, even this year, there will be good food and common cause.

And prayerful thanks for an end of this long, dark, strange journey we’ve all endured.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.