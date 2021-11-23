The seven-day average of daily new cases for all New England states combined has doubled in less than a month. In just the past two weeks, the number is up 59 percent, reaching 5,442 cases per day, according to CDC data updated Monday.

Seven-day average daily case numbers have increased over the past two weeks by 117 percent in Connecticut, 83 percent in Massachusetts, and 34 percent in Maine. Cases are up in Rhode Island by 32 percent, in New Hampshire by 29 percent, and in Vermont by 15 percent, according to data collected by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported across New England has taken a sudden turn upward in recent weeks as the coronavirus has returned with a vengeance to the region after devastating the South this summer.

On a case per capita basis, every New England state is now above the national average, with New Hampshire more than twice as high — 65.0 cases per 100,000 residents — compared with the national average of 27.4 cases per 100,000.

The increases come after a September spike in New England had appeared to be subsiding. They are arriving as the weather is turning colder, national case numbers are turning up, and officials are calling for all adults to get boosters to shore up the waning immunity from their original shots.

“Heading into the winter months when respiratory viruses are more likely to spread and with plans for increased holiday season travel and gathering, boosting people’s overall protection against COVID-19 disease and death was important to do now,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a White House briefing Monday.

Experts and officials are hoping that, because of high vaccination rates in New England, case increases will not result in the same level of hospitalizations and deaths as they have in previous COVID surges.

Dr. David B. Banach, hospital epidemiologist at UConnHealth in Farmington, Connecticut, said that cases are milder, especially among vaccinated people. “Hospitalization rates have not been increasing at the same rate as new cases. That provides good evidence that the vaccine is working,” he said.

That’s why a COVID-19 case in November 2021 is viewed differently from a COVID-19 case in November 2020. “We’re not seeing the severe infections rise at the same rate,” Banach said.

Michael T. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said no one knows why cases are increasing in the Northeast.

“This is part of the mystery of the surges we see with COVID-19, why they start and why they stop — we don’t know,” he said. “We do know that vaccination and mitigation can reduce the impact of the surge.”

“There is less severe illness, less deaths,” he said. “At the same time, it points out the fact that this virus is still extracting a very large toll on us.”

“The vast majority of us are done with this pandemic,” Osterholm said. “The problem is, it’s not done with us.”

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, referencing a national map of new cases at a briefing Monday, said, “It’s a sort of a mirror image of where you were, say, 90 days ago where the South — Florida and Georgia, Texas, Alabama — were on fire, and we were, you know, very, very low infection. Now, given seasonality and the flu season as such, that has shifted around a little bit.

“We’re much better prepared than we were a year ago, much better prepared than we’ve been. We’ve got the vaccine. We’ve got the boosters. We’ve got the masks. We’re going to get through this, no question about it. Let’s make sure that the next wave is the most mild of all,” said Lamont, whose state currently has the highest increase in daily cases in the country but still has the lowest per capita rate in New England, 20.7 cases per 100,000.

Officials have warned that unvaccinated people face much higher risks. The CDC says that, according to data collected from about two dozen US jurisdictions, unvaccinated people had 5.8 times the risk of contracting COVID-19 and 14 times the risk of dying from the disease.

“Infections among the unvaccinated continue to drive this pandemic — hospitalizations, and deaths — tragically, at a time when we have vaccines that can provide incredible protection,” Walensky said at the White House briefing.

Asked last week about case increases in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker’s administration emphasized the successes of the state’s vaccination program. “Massachusetts leads the nation in getting residents vaccinated with 95% of all adults with one dose, and has one of the lowest COVID hospitalization rates in the country,” a Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman said in a statement.

