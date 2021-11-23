“If we don’t stop at the gravesite first, I’m going to get out of the car and I’m going to try to make it there on my hands and knees,” Strickland told the Washington Post.

There are two places that Strickland — a 62-year-old Black man convicted by an all-white jury in 1979 and sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 50 years — hopes to see: the ocean, which he has never visited in person, and his mother’s grave.

CAMERON, Mo. — For the first time in more than four decades in prison, Kevin Strickland has allowed himself to make a wishlist of all the things he would do if he is exonerated for a triple murder he has long said he did not commit.

Strickland will get that opportunity.

A judge on Tuesday exonerated him after more than 43 years in prison, marking the longest confirmed wrongful conviction case in Missouri’s history — and one of the longest in the nation’s history.

Strickland was convicted of the 1978 murders of Sherrie Black, 22, Larry Ingram, 21, and John Walker, 20, even though no physical evidence linked him to the crime scene, family members provided alibis, and the admitted killers said he was not there. The case was built on the testimony of Cynthia Douglas, the sole survivor and eyewitness, who later attempted multiple times to recant her testimony because she said she was pressured by police.

“Under these unique circumstances, the Court’s confidence in Strickland’s conviction is so undermined that it cannot stand, and the judgment of conviction must be set aside,” Judge James Welsh wrote Tuesday. “The State of Missouri shall immediately discharge Kevin Bernard Strickland from its custody.”

Tricia Rojo Bushnell, Strickland’s attorney and executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project, said Strickland’s case was “a great example of how much a system cares about finality over fairness.”

Although legal experts and elected officials in both parties supported Strickland’s case for exoneration, top Republicans in Missouri pushed back. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican who is running for the US Senate in 2022, said he believed Strickland committed the murders. Andrew Clarke, an assistant attorney general, argued that Strickland not only received a fair trial in 1979 but also has “worked to evade responsibility” for decades.

Republican Governor Mike Parson agreed with them, saying before Strickland was exonerated that pardoning him would not be a “priority.” Not long afterward, he pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey — a white couple who gained national notoriety for brandishing guns at peaceful social justice protesters in St. Louis last year and pleaded guilty to firearms charges.

Spokesmen for Parson and Schmitt did not make them available for interviews.

Strickland’s time in prison has taken a toll on the baby he left behind. His daughter, who requested that her name not be used for privacy reasons, said their relationship has been “challenged” from the start, especially when she would visit the prison as a child.

"I remember asking questions like, 'Why is he here?'" she said. "But he always said how much he cared about me and would say, 'When I get out of here ...' He always said 'when,' not 'if.'"

In addition to Strickland’s conviction, two others pleaded guilty to the murders: an acquaintance, Vincent Bell, and Kilm Adkins. Four months after Strickland went to prison, Bell told the court that Douglas “made a hell of a mistake” by mixing up Strickland with another man allegedly with Bell’s crew at the scene of the crime. Bell, who along with Adkins received a 20-year sentence for their guilty pleas, stressed to the court that Strickland was not with them.

As Strickland was fighting to have his case reexamined, Douglas was simultaneously trying to get someone to listen to her.

The first time Douglas approached a prosecutor to indicate Strickland was not the right man, the prosecutor allegedly told her to go away and threatened her with a perjury charge, according to an affidavit signed by her ex-husband, Ronald Richardson. A similar incident happened in the 1990s, according to testimony from her sister, Cecile “Cookie” Simmons.

Douglas was told she should contact the Midwest Innocence Project, a nonprofit group that aids wrongfully convicted individuals.

"I am seeking info on how to help someone that was wrongfully accused," Douglas wrote, according to court records. "I was the only eyewitness and things were not clear back then, but now I know more and would like to help this person if I can."

Strickland, too, had reached out to the Midwest Innocence Project. After Bushnell joined the organization, she was tasked with going through older applications in a backlog of cases. Immediately, she saw Strickland’s case as “a shaky conviction.”

“I started to think, ‘What’s going on here?’” Bushnell said.

But Douglas died in 2015 at 57, before she had the chance to recant her testimony formally.

“I think I cursed God: ‘Why me? Why did you tease me like this, God?’” Strickland said. “I apologize to him every day, but I cursed God.”

His push for exoneration seemed to have stalled for good before his story was given a jolt of life by way of a Kansas City Star investigation last year reexamining the case. A couple of months later, Bushnell contacted Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and asked her to open an investigation. The county attorney agreed. Among the new findings: Dozens of fingerprints, including those on the shotgun used in the murders, did not belong to Strickland.

“Every piece of evidence we looked at didn’t point to Kevin Strickland,” Baker said.

Days before the judge exonerated him on Tuesday, family, friends, and legal experts interviewed said they felt cautiously optimistic or at least hopeful that Strickland would be home for his first Thanksgiving in decades. The stoic inmate broke down last week thinking about how if he were to be exonerated that his mother won’t be there to celebrate. Rosetta Thornton died in August at 85.

Strickland does, however, still have the prospect of seeing the ocean. Before he exited the room for what turned out to be one of his final prison interviews, Strickland asked, “How are you going to live on planet Earth when you don’t see the ocean one time?”