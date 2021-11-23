President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were first off the plane, followed by several family members, including baby Beau Biden, according to a White House pool report.

The Bidens, who have spent Thanksgiving on the resort island dating back to the 1970s, arrived at Nantucket Memorial Airport shortly after 7 p.m.

President Biden and his family arrived on Nantucket Tuesday evening to start their extended Thanksgiving holiday visit.

They entered the presidential motorcade and were on their way to the estate of David Rubenstein, the co-founder and chairman of the private equity firm The Carlyle Group, the report said.

Although the president has spent vacations and Thanksgiving on the island for decades — 46 years, to be exact — beginning when he was just a junior senator from Delaware, he does not own a house there. Biden and family have previously stayed at the homes of Democratic supporters Rubenstein and Louis Susman, ambassador to the United Kingdom under former president Barack Obama.

Joining Biden for the holiday are his son, Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen, daughter Ashley Biden, and several of their grandchildren, according to the White House. They are scheduled to return on Sunday, the White House said.

Although local public safety departments and agencies have been preparing for the visit, locals told the Globe they were unfazed by his return, having grown accustomed to the family’s annual visit.

The Bidens did not visit Nantucket last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. They arrived Tuesday night wearing masks and bundled up in warm coats.

The Federal Aviation Administration has imposed temporary flight restrictions around the airport through Sunday.

