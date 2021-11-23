The Salem Board of Health on Tuesday strongly encouraged people to wear face coverings indoors in public places and large private gatherings, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the region.
The board also encouraged vaccinations and booster shots for those who are eligible and advised residents to get tested prior to holiday travel or gatherings, according to an advisory posted on the city website.
“As we head into the winter months, in particular the upcoming holiday season, the Board of Health wants to remind residents to continue to be vigilant against this virus,” the advisory said.
The board voted in August to require face masks inside all businesses beginning Aug. 23 and running through the Halloween season that draws many thousands of visitors to Salem. That mask mandate expired Nov. 13.
Advertisement
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.