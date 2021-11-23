But getting on the schedule? Not an easy task.

Rest assured, there are booster shots aplenty. More than 900,000 Bay Staters have already received an additional dose, according to the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Massachusetts residents are searching for COVID-19 vaccine boosters in greater numbers, making appointments difficult to find.

“The holiday season is driving demand,” said Greg Wilmot, interim president and CEO of the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. “Folks want to complete their vaccination series to get together safely and enjoy any gatherings.”

Many of the 1,000 locations across the Commonwealth administering extra shots have little to no availability in the coming weeks.

The online scheduling portal for CVS and Star Market often bears an unfortunate message: No time slots are available. (CVS told Boston 25 News that select stores cannot book more than four appointments an hour.) At Wegmans supermarket, “appointments continue to book quickly,” a company spokesperson wrote in an e-mail. And a Walgreens representative noted that they’ve “seen an uptick in appointments,” too.

Wilmot of the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center said an “encouraging” increase in booster demand has left the clinic with no open slots until next week. The center offers 150 booster shots each day and has administered 3,000 extra doses since September.

“Once they’re open, they’re gone,” he said.

Watertown resident Cathy Cahill hoped to get the jab ahead of her family Thanksgiving in Chelsea and a December visit to her parents’ Florida home. On a Tuesday morning hunt, she found that multiple CVS pharmacies — in Belmont, Waltham, Watertown, Cambridge, and Dedham — were without appointments until early December, she said. “I was like, oh my god, I can’t find anything.”

Cahill eventually landed a Saturday slot at the Waltham Costco.

“It’s just a matter of patience,” she added.

The bottleneck could be partly attributed to the absence of mass inoculation sites. When COVID-19 vaccinations first opened to the public last spring, a swath of residents received the shot en masse at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, the Natick Mall, and more. (Today, there are four state-sponsored vaccination sites in Springfield, Lowell, Danvers, and Brockton — each with hundreds of available appointments.)

Still, Wilmot said “the difference between now and when the vaccines became available in the spring is that then, pharmacies had not yet ramped up their capacity to offer the doses. So it’s like comparing apples to oranges.”

A handful of Massachusetts locations, including the Chelsea Senior Center and Tufts Medical Center, are also offering walk-in appointments.

Residents can use the VaxFinder website to book their booster dose and filter by vaccine type — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

US regulators opened booster shots to all adults on Friday, hoping to ward off a winter surge. On Thursday, Massachusetts advised people ages 18 and older to receive the extra jab, six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The widespread rollout of boosters coincides with a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across New England. In Massachusetts, the seven-day average daily case numbers is 75 percent higher than two weeks before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.