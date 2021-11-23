Gainsburg, I. & Earl, A., “Safe Here, but Unsafe There? Institutional Signals of Identity Safety Also Signal Prejudice in the Broader Environment,” Journal of Experimental Social Psychology (forthcoming).

In several survey experiments, people who read that a professor’s office displayed a “Safe Space” sign did not have reduced expectations of prejudice from the professor. Instead, their expectations were higher for prejudice in the broader campus and national environment, regardless of the participant’s race, gender, or sexual orientation. The researchers say the effect appears to be explained by participants’ inference “that a problem (i.e., prejudice) is prevalent when there are measures combatting that problem (i.e., safe spaces).”

Supreme coincidence

Comparing the investments of Supreme Court justices from their financial-disclosure forms with their votes in cases with business litigants, political scientists found that a justice was more likely to vote for a business litigant if the justice had more money invested in companies in the litigant’s industry, even controlling for the justice’s ideology. The association was especially salient for liberal justices, some of whom, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, also happened to be the wealthiest.

Peterson, J. et al., “The Personal Finances of United States Supreme Court Justices and Decision-Making in Economic Litigation,” Journal of Legal Studies (June 2021).

What police learn

Using data about the careers of nearly all Chicago police officers since 1980 — and the fact that police academy applicants were assigned to training cohorts by a random lottery — researchers found that members of training cohorts that received more misconduct complaints subsequently received more complaints and used more force as officers. And if they were promoted, they induced more complaints and use of force in subordinates. One implication, the researchers say, is that any organization — not just police departments — “could replace executive leadership and completely reform newcomer training, but managers exposed to misconduct long ago can linger in the system for decades, enabling misconduct to persist.”

Frake, J. & Harmon, D., “Intergenerational Transmission of Organizational Misconduct: Evidence From the Chicago Police Department,” University of Michigan (October 2021).

City brain

Matching brain scans of young people in China and Europe to localized estimates of population density from satellite imaging, researchers found that living in densely settled places throughout childhood was associated with changes in brain volume and structure that, in turn, were associated with better perspective-taking — the ability to perceive a situation from someone else’s point of view — but also more depression. The researchers controlled for education and socioeconomic status.

Xu, J. et al., “Global Urbanicity Is Associated With Brain and Behavior in Young People,” Nature Human Behavior (forthcoming).