In context of Episode 2 — fittingly titled “The Toughest Things” — Brady’s comments demonstrate how he learned about the harsher aspects of the NFL during the 2003 season and the run to another Super Bowl.

“You have to put people around you that are going to help you be the best you can be,” Brady said in the newly released ESPN documentary series produced by Religion Of Sports, a production company Brady cofounded. “And if those aren’t the people, then you have to move on. I realize that the toughest things that I’ve faced in my life have been the best things for me.”

In the intro for the second episode of “ Man in the Arena ,” Tom Brady offered some insight into how he tries to “realize his potential.”

Episode 2 digs into the controversial decision made by Bill Belichick to cut defensive leader Lawyer Milloy prior to the season, as well as the effect — both perceived and real — that it had on Brady and the rest of the team.

Here are a few takeaways from an episode that featured interviews with Brady, Milloy, and Milloy’s replacement, Rodney Harrison.

Brady and Milloy developed a friendship in the years prior to his release

Brady’s friendships with teammates have evolved over the years, given the obvious: No one from his draft class is still in the NFL.

Early on, he was confronted with the reality that players he entered the league with would leave.

“I connected with different guys in my rookie year that were kind of in my class, but by the time I was in my third, fourth year, a lot of those guys had moved on,” said Brady.

One relationship that bloomed was with Milloy, a Patriots mainstay.

Milloy noted Brady was a “sponge” when it came to soaking up knowledge about how to deal with fame, and how to balance newfound success with on-field demands.

“We lived five houses down from each other, so he was really one of my close friends on the team,” Brady said.

Overconfidence led to disappointment in 2002

Coming off the Super Bowl win, New England experienced a hangover season in 2002.

But it didn’t appear that way over the first few games, as the Patriots began the title defense with a 3-0 record.

“I was telling [them], ‘Guys, I mean we’re going to go undefeated this year,’” Brady remembered telling teammates. “‘That’s just the way it’s going to be.’”

Events turned when the Patriots lost in Week 4 to the Chargers, 21-14. San Diego’s defense was led by Harrison and Junior Seau.

“They ended up kicking our [expletive],” Brady acknowledged.

From there, as the documentary alludes to, New England became bogged down by inconsistency. The Patriots finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

“It ended up being a bad year,” Brady said. “That was tough.”

Why Harrison signed with the Patriots

One of the building blocks for the team’s success in 2003 was Harrison, who signed with the Patriots ahead of the season.

The hard-hitting safety remains unapologetic about his mentality and style of play, though he admitted a few imperfections.

“There’s times there that I went above and beyond because I was immature and I was really trying to prove a point,” Harrison said.

He addressed the accusations that followed him throughout his career.

“Yeah I crossed the line a few times, but at the end of the day I wasn’t a dirty player,” Harrison said. “I was not a dirty player. I was a hell of a player.”

As for why he signed with New England following his unexpected release by the Chargers, Harrison recalled a conversation in which Belichick impressed him with his memory.

“I remember I was warming up and hitting one of my guys and knocking his helmet off,” Harrison said. “Coach Belichick, when I was sitting in his office, he sat down and said, ‘I remember in warmups, you hit that guy and knocked his helmet off.’ And I said, ‘You remember that?’ That little attention to detail, that was the key moment that made me sign with the Patriots, because I said, ‘This guy sees everything.’ If he saw that, if he remembered that, this is where I want to be.

“I looked at my agent, I said, ‘Let’s work out a deal,’” Harrison said.

Brady was ‘angry’ at Milloy’s release

While it’s no secret that Brady — and most of the team — was shocked by Belichick’s decision to cut Milloy prior to the 2003 season, the documentary offers a few more candid thoughts on the matter.

“For me, that was the one that hit hard,” Brady said. “I remember driving home after that happened and I drove right over to his house. I didn’t even know what to say.

“It was the first time that I really recognized this was a really tough business,” Brady said.

The experience taught Brady a lesson in the harsher side of roster management.

“I didn’t know they brought Rodney in to replace Lawyer. I thought they brought Rodney in to complement Lawyer,” said Brady. “I just was so mad that we let him go, and I couldn’t understand why we let this guy go who had meant so much to the team. That was kind of a welcome to pro football moment.”

Milloy succinctly summed up that point in his career.

“That was a rough two days,” he recalled.

Later in the episode, he offered a more profound quote about his disappointment at being cut from New England just as the team was settling in for its back-to-back year Super Bowl run.

“I knew what I was leaving because I helped build it.”

The response to Tom Jackson’s infamous quote

“Everything that could go wrong went wrong,” Brady said of the 31-0 loss to Milloy, Drew Bledsoe, and the Bills in the 2003 season opener.

Since the debacle came on the heels of Milloy’s release, it caused many to point the finger at Belichick.

In actuality, Harrison said that the defeat “made us forget about Lawyer.”

“I said, ‘Look at Lawyer, he’s out there celebrating, he’s sacking our quarterback, getting up and going crazy for the fans, he’s gone,’” Harrison said. “‘We have to focus on what we have to do in this locker room.’”

Yet outside voices — the “hype machine,” as Brady labeled it — were conflating the team’s struggles with Belichick’s decision to cut Milloy.

The documentary (as others telling the story of the 2003 Patriots have done before) prominently features a quote from then-ESPN football pundit Tom Jackson, who said after the Bills loss that the players “hate their coach.”

What’s interesting is how the documentary handles Jackson’s quote. Brady shares his thoughts looking back on it:

“[Jackson] said that going into our [Philadelphia] game in Week 2. He said that on NFL Countdown, which was a big show, probably the only show.

“That kind of rocked the locker room for a little bit,” Brady said, though he maintained that he “didn’t believe” that the team hated Belichick.

Harrison illustrated a twist on the Patriots’ process of trying to “ignore the noise.” On one hand, he claimed that it “didn’t matter what Tom Jackson said,” though later in the episode he “thanked” Jackson for what he said, given the motivation it provided.

Brady, on the other hand, stuck more to the tried-and-true approach of blocking out the commentary.

“The reason why we win is not because someone insults us,” he said. “The reason why we win was because we ignore everything that everyone says and we actually focus on the tactical things that matter.”

“That was early on in my career, but it’s just another sense of [expletive],” Brady added. “More people who have no idea, who aren’t in the arena, who can’t influence anything, where it’s just another example in life, ignore the noise. No one knows. Believe in yourself, believe in what you’re doing, believe in your process, believe in your teammates. These are the things that are important. These are the things that matter.”

The Patriots believed the goal-line stand against the Colts changed the season

One of the most memorable games from that season was a Week 13 matchup between the Patriots and the Colts, both of whom were 9-2.

Brady said he knew the game would have major implications.

“It wasn’t a playoff game, but it was going to go a long way to determine who was going to be in the playoffs and where that game was going to be played,” he said.

With the regular-season contest at the RCA Dome — ideal conditions for Peyton Manning and the high-powered Colts offense — the game proceeded to script. Both teams piled on points with big plays, culminating in a desperate fourth down at the Patriots’ one-yard line.

The Colts, trailing by four points with just 14 seconds left in the game, needed a touchdown. New England stopped Colts running back Edgerrin James on the goal line for the win.

“You have to think about it. If [Indianapolis] wins that game, maybe they have home-field advantage,” said Harrison.

“That play changed the course of our future,” he said. “I really believe that.”

Later in the episode, in discussing the Patriots’ win over the Colts in the AFC Championship Game, Harrison noted that New England “played the game that we wanted to play.”

Part of that, in both his and Brady’s view, was the environment.

“You think about the regular season game,” Brady explained, “had that been at the RCA Dome, could’ve ended up being a different story. But we played on our terms in our climate.”

Brady embraced Belichick’s guidance

“When I look back at that time, it was really a growth-stage part of my career,” Brady said of this 2003 season.

Even after the anger he felt following the unexpected release of Milloy, Brady genuinely appeared to appreciate the supportive structure that Belichick created around him, something that many young quarterbacks lacked amid frequent roster turnover and coaching changes.

“Even today I look at some of these young players and they’re like, ‘What do you think of this guy in his third year or fourth year?’ In my mind I’m thinking, ‘Okay, he’s talented, who’s going to teach him how to evolve and grow?’” said Brady.

“I had Coach Belichick there to teach me,” he said. “Every Tuesday we would meet and go through the entire defensive starting lineup, and their strengths and weaknesses, what we could attack, what he was watching and how I could see the things that he saw, so I could gain confidence and anticipate.”

Brady’s ‘lucky’ moment on the Super Bowl-winning drive

With the Patriots tied 29-29 against the Panthers Super Bowl XXXVIII, there was time for one final drive.

Just as they had done two years earlier, the Patriots went for the win, but it almost cost them dearly.

According to Brady, a heads-up play from wide receiver Troy Brown saved him from a potential turnover.

“I rolled to the left,” Brady said. “We had Troy Brown, and then I had an in-cut coming from the backside. Well, I was throwing the in-cut, and Troy Brown comes out of nowhere, reaches up, and catches the ball between two guys. And I was like, holy [expletive]! Where did that come from?

“In the instance of ‘rather be lucky than good,’ I was definitely lucky,” Brady said, “because there was no way I was completing the in-cut.”

The drive continued, with Brady eventually finding Deion Branch to put New England in field goal range. And just as he had done in Super Bowl XXXVI, Adam Vinatieri drilled the winning score.

Harrison’s emotional tribute to his mother

Reflecting on the Super Bowl win, Harrison shared some emotional thoughts.

“To be able to win that for my mom,” Harrison said, “all the sacrifices that she made, just being laughed at for the car that she had, growing up not really having a nice house, that drove me.”

“My mom was my inspiration,” Harrison said, “she’s passed away now, but she was my inspiration. I get my strength and my toughness from her. And everything I set out to do in football, I did it because of her.”