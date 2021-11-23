The undefeated Magicians, which own the state’s longest active win streak (21 games), will vie for the program’s first state title when they play North Attleborough in the Division 3 final (Dec. 2, 3 p.m.).

“It’s an unreal experience and for the MIAA to do something like this, especially when the seniors last year didn’t have the opportunity, is really special to us,” said Marblehead lineman AJ Andriano.

After a one-year hiatus, the MIAA’s championship breakfast returned to Gillette Stadium Tuesday morning as team captains from the 16 Super Bowl finalists dined on scrambled eggs and bacon, received words of encouragement from Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, and roamed around the field they’ll be competing on next week for pictures.

Standing on the Patriots logo at midfield Tuesday, the Marblehead captains recalled when they were seventh graders, watching the 2016 team play under the bright lights of Gillette Stadium.

“We thought they were like superheroes,” said Marblehead quarterback Josh Robertson. “To be here now it’s just a great feeling and a great experience.”

For other programs like North Reading, this moment has been decades in the making. The Hornets will compete in their first Super Bowl since 1979 against Swampscott in the Division 5 final (Dec. 1, 8 p.m.).

After adjusting to the sheer size of the stadium, the Hornets reminded themselves it’s the same dimensions as any other football field in the state. They’re just excited to represent North Reading on the game’s biggest stage.

“I remember watching some of the high school games at Gillette on television and saying ‘I wish we could do that’”, said North Reading quarterback Alex Carucci. “I never really thought North Reading could do this but we’re making history.”

Following breakfast, Tippett took the podium and joked how he had a debate with Willie McGinest on who would show up and speak. The former Patriots linebacker told the student-athletes to cherish the memory of playing for a state championship.

“It’s a special time of the year,” he said. “These experiences last a lifetime, they create legacies and becoming football royalty.”

Tippett also touched on the two rivalry matchups between South Shore League foes Abington vs. Rockland (Dec. 6, 5 p.m.) in Division 6, and Patriot League rivals Duxbury vs. Scituate (Dec. 6, 8 p.m.) for the Division 4 crown.

“That’s high school football,” said Tippett.

The MIAA also announced championship games will feature 12-minute quarters — the same as the regular season — but a bump up from the 10-minute quarters used in previous championship games necessary to squeeze six games into one day at Gillette.

The championship breakfast typically concludes with a coin toss to determine the home team, but that is unnecessary now under the new statewide tournament format. The higher seed will be the home team for all Super Bowl matchups.

Once the housekeeping items were finished, players, coaches, and cheerleaders filtered out of the Optum Field Lounge to walk around the field, posing for pictures and chatting with the opposition.

The captains for unbeaten Catholic Memorial enjoyed their moment in the spotlight Tuesday at Gillette Stadium. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“It’s a great opportunity for these guys and a great memory for them to have especially coming after the COVID year,” said King Philip coach Brian Lee, whose program will play in the Division 2 Super Bowl for the fourth time in six years.

The Warriors will face top-seeded Catholic Memorial (Dec. 2, 8 p.m.).

“It’s a huge event that brings communities together,” said Lee. “It’s not just the boys playing but the kids cheering in the stands are a part of it too. It’s great for the towns.”

Abington senior Tommy Fanara was part of the Green Wave’s 2019 Super Bowl winning team, but Tuesday was his first taste of the Championship Breakfast.

As a sophomore, Fanara learned how to manage the emotions of playing at Gillette from the senior captains. He hopes to pass down the knowledge to his younger peers.

“You get on the bus and it’s like ‘I’m not going to Rockland stadium, I’m going to Gillette for the Super Bowl’', said Fanara. “You can’t let the moment get to you. You got to stay calm, cool, and collected. There’s going to be hundreds of people but it’s just another football game at the end of the day.”

Marblehead High quarterback Josh Robertson (center) and his fellow captains soaked in the moment at Gillette Stadium Tuesday morning. The senior recalled the Magicians' appearance in the 2016 Super Bowl, when he was a seventh-grader. "They were like superheroes," he said. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE























