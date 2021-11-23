The Boston College men’s hockey team has postponed its games against Notre Dame and Harvard due to COVID-19 protocols and “out of an abundance of caution,” the school announced Monday.
BC was scheduled to face the Fighting Irish in South Bend on Friday, then host the Crimson on Nov. 30. The schools are currently working to reschedule these two contests to later dates.
The Eagles are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 7 against Brown at Kelley Rink.
