There was no immediate word who would replace Garrett for Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6). Former Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is on the staff and could take over.

The Giants (3-7) tweeted the decision Tuesday, saying the former Dallas Cowboys head coach had been relieved of his duties.

The New York Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after a dreadful performance in a nationally televised game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Garrett was hired last year shortly after Joe Judge was named head coach.

The Giants (3-7) were embarrassed Monday night, dropping a 30-10 decision to the Bucs. Judge said the team has too many good players not to be scoring, giving an indication changes were coming.

Advertisement

New York has scored 189 points this season. It has struggled in the red zone and in five of its seven losses has a combined 65 points.

The Giants finished with 215 total yards Monday night, the second-lowest total of the 26-game Judge era. They gained 159 yards in a loss to Arizona Dec. 13, 2020. Only one of the Giants’ 54 offensive plays gained more than 16 yards against Tampa Bay.

The Giants’ 15 first downs were a season low and their fewest since they had 14 against Cleveland last Dec. 20. They have 31 first downs in their last two games, including 16 in the victory against Las Vegas on Nov. 7.

New York rushed for 66 yards, its second-lowest total of the season; the Giants ran for 60 yards in their season-opening loss to Denver. New York's 24:21 time of possession was a season low.

The offense has been devastated by injuries, particularly on the line. Center Nick Gates (broken leg) and left guard Shane Lemieux (knee) played two and one game, respectively. Standout left tackle Andrew Thomas has missed games with foot and ankle injuries, and guard Will Hernandez and tackle Nate Solder are playing on the right this season, a new side for them.

Advertisement

Bears coach Nagy denies report he will be fired

Who coaches the Bears after Thursday seems to be the bigger topic now than who their starting quarterback will be this week.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Andy Dalton will start against the Lions for injured Justin Fields, then spent half of his press conference dealing with a report saying he has been told he will no longer coach the Bears after Thursday’s game.

“That is not accurate,” Nagy said of the report, which appeared on Patch.com.

The Bears have lost five straight and for three straight years have had losing streaks of four games or more. So Nagy’s job status has been a hot debate throughout Chicago. Chants of “Fire Nagy,” were heard at times in Soldier Field during Sunday’s 16-13 loss to Baltimore — and even at the United Center during a Chicago Bulls game.

Nagy said he normally talks on a regular basis with team general manager Ryan Pace, president Ted Phillips and board chairman George McCaskey, but not this week as there were no meetings scheduled.

“We have constant communication,” Nagy said. “I always think it’s good and healthy and so we stayed on course. With the bye week and then with the short turnaround and with game prep, we have not [talked].”

The Bears have never fired a coach during midseason.

Advertisement







