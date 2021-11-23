Grzelcyk and McAvoy have long-established chemistry going back to their days at Boston University, but the change also gives Cassidy a chance to evaluate a pairing he has yet to use — Carlo and Forbort.

Matt Grzelcyk moved to the top pairing with Charlie McAvoy during Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, and Derek Forbort dropped to the second pairing alongside Brandon Carlo .

Still looking for ways to get the most out of his defense pairings, coach Bruce Cassidy made another change as the Bruins prepared to face the Sabres on Wednesday night in Buffalo.

“Grizz and Charlie have played well together. We know that,” Cassidy said. “And the only guy Forbort hasn’t partnered with is Carlo. So at some point I was probably going to look at it to see.”

Despite 35 shots on goal, the most among Bruins defensemen, Grzelcyk still hasn’t scored a goal.

“I think I’m getting, especially the first few games, getting some grade-A looks,” he said. “I feel like in the past I’ve been off-net more and I’m trying to make a point of hitting the net more, which I think has gone well. Obviously, you’ve got to put it past the goalie at some point, but I feel like if I keep putting myself in good positions, it’ll come.”

Pairing him with McAvoy, who has three goals and nine assists this season, might provide a spark.

“Grizz, I think right now, is off a little bit and I think playing with Charlie will get him back on track.” Cassidy said. “They tend to play well together.”

Their history doesn’t hurt either, Grzelcyk said.

“We have a lot of chemistry,” he said. “I think when I’m out there with him, I just kind of have that attack mentality, so hopefully I’ll get a little more of that playing with him and hopefully continue that the rest of the year.”

While Cassidy has been pleased with the pairing of Jakob Zboril and Mike Reilly, he didn’t mince words in his assessment of Grzelcyk’s production alongside Carlo this season.

“I think the Grizz-Carlo [combination] has been just average,” he said. “I just think that pair hasn’t been as strong as it could be, so we move a couple of pieces around.”

In Forbort’s case, skating with Carlo felt like a good fit.

“We play a very similar style game,” Forbort said. “So it should be pretty easy to know what each other’s doing out there and what we’re thinking.”

Snuffed out by Flames

With another day to think about the top line’s performance in Sunday night’s 4-0 loss to visiting Calgary, Cassidy said it was clear the Flames wanted to keep Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, and Brad Marchand in check.

“I just didn’t think they were freed up very much,” Cassidy said. “I think they had a conscious effort whoever was going to play against them was going to shut them down. When you’re elite like that, that’s the formula for a lot of teams. If you keep [Bergeron’s] line off the board, we’ll deal with the rest and take our chances.”

At times, that approach by opponents has worked out for the Bruins in terms of scoring opportunities for others.

“Other lines have stepped up, the D have stepped up,” Cassidy said.

But getting outplayed by the Flames’ top line was a bit of a wake-up call.

“I think at the end of the day, it was one of those matchups where they were the better lineup,” Cassidy said. “It doesn’t happen that often. Hopefully they put it behind them and take it as a challenge the next game.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.