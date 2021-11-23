Ferullo’s go-ahead score with 2:23 left sealed a 27-26 victory at Fenway Park for North Andover over rival Andover.

Ferullo, a senior, lowered his shoulder and kept his legs churning, pushing aside five Andover tacklers on a 13-yard touchdown run.

Jack Ferullo dodged past his line and was met with a swarm of navy jerseys, hawking to the ball carrier.

“It was crazy,” said Ferullo. “Down five at that point, we knew what we had to do. There was great blocking, the hole was open right there. Just had to get ten more yards to get in there.”

Ferullo opened the scoring for North Andover (5-6), punching in a 1-yard score with 3:39 remaining in the second quarter.

After Andover (5-6) took a 20-6 lead in the third quarter, the Scarlet Knights showed no quit, battling back to take the lead.

Scarlet Knights senior quarterback Jack O’Connell hit senior Nick Ankiewicz over the top and Ankiewicz stretched over his head to haul in a highlight-reel catch and fall over the goal line, tying the game with 9:45 to play in the fourth quarter.

“These kids just circled the wagons,” said North Andover coach John Dubzinski. “They dig deep, had some great drives, made some big stops on defense. They deserve a great win.”

The biggest stop came with 1:07 remaining, as the Knights defense forced three straight incompletions. Three members of the Knights secondary converged on Andover junior wide receiver Bret Mondejar over the middle to break up the pass, kicking off a raucous celebration.

After two straight losses to the Golden Warriors, the Knights’ win means a little bit more at Fenway Park. Andover now leads the series, 4-3.

“The kids remember all that and it served as a motivation,” said Dubzinski. “When you beat a rivalry team, it always feels extra special.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.