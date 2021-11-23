“He hit me up the first day he signed there,” Edelman said. “He was like, ‘You want to come down?’ And I was like, ‘Uh, absolutely not.’ ”

Retired Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman revealed on ESPN’s “ManningCast” Monday night that he, too, was asked by Brady to join the Buccaneers. The pair had spent 11 years as teammates in New England, before Brady left for Tampa in 2020.

It turns out tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Antonio Brown weren’t the only former teammates Tom Brady tried to recruit to Tampa Bay.

After Brady’s departure, Edelman stayed with the Patriots for one more season, then announced his retirement.

Here are other highlights from Edelman’s “ManningCast” appearance:

▪ Edelman previously said on “Inside the NFL” that Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave him permission to criticize the Patriots in his new role as an analyst. But the day after Edelman publicly relayed those remarks, Belichick gave him a phone call.

“Bill doesn’t call anyone for anything,” Edelman said. “I’m like, ‘Oh crap. I may have went too far with this Belichick thing. He’s going to rip me one.’ You still get scared of this guy even though I’m not playing for him. He still has an intimidation factor. I still have nightmares about him.”

Belichick’s call, however, was unrelated to Edelman’s decision to relay his comments.

“He’s been pretty cool about it,” Edelman said.

▪ Edelman played quarterback at Kent State, but he knew he was going to play a different position if he made it to the NFL. He just didn’t know which one.

“When New England sent out scouts to work me out, they sent out the running backs coach Ivan Fears first,” Edelman said. “Then they sent out the special teams coordinator. Then they sent out an offensive coach and worked me out three different times.”

According to Edelman, the Pittsburgh Steelers also worked him out as a defensive player. The Patriots ended up selecting him with the 232nd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

“I just wanted to play football,” Edelman said. “I knew my quarterback days were limited.”

Julian Edelman said he was "pretty close" to signing with the Giants in 2013. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

▪ Edelman confirmed he was “pretty close” to signing with the New York Giants in 2013. He became a free agent after the 2012 season and met with Tom Coughlin, who was coaching the Giants at the time.

But former Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker ended up departing that offseason for the Denver Broncos, opening the door for Edelman to return to New England. He re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal.

“Thank you, Peyton, for taking Welker off our hands and giving me more opportunity,” Edelman said. “The rest is history. You guys were saying, ‘Once a Giant, always a Giant. Almost a Giant, always a Patriot. We’ll keep it there.”

