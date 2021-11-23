King Philip at Franklin : These teams navigated a tough Hockomock League and came out with just one loss between them. King Philip trails the series, 31-28-1, and will look to gain momentum with a win ahead of its Division 2 Super Bowl showdown with Catholic Memorial. Pick : Franklin.

Marblehead at Swampscott : Although both undefeated teams are gearing up for their respective Super Bowl appearances the following week, neither program is likely to sit starters in the 111th edition of this rivalry. Pick : Marblehead.

The pandemic put a brief hold on some of the oldest Thanksgiving rivalries in the nation, but Massachusetts football returned in force this week with great matchups across the state. Here are some of the top games to watch.

Boston English vs. Boston Latin (at Harvard): For the first time since 1887, English at Latin didn’t play on Thanksgiving last fall. The nation’s longest continuous public school rivalry returns, and while Latin has won 52 of the last 56 meetings, the Eagles could have their day. Pick: Boston English.

Lexington at Concord-Carlisle: These historic towns held a rivalry game from 1893-1921 that shifted to Thanksgiving from 1924-1972. Lexington has won 22 of 39 regular-season matchups since the Turkey Day tradition ceased, but C-C holds a 25-18-4 edge on Thanksgiving as the tradition resumes. Pick: Concord-Carlisle .

Reading at Stoneham: James Murphy and the Rockets came up short against CM in the D2 state quarterfinals, while Stoneham was upset by Blackstone Valley in the D5 quarterfinals. Now they meet for the 86th time in a series Reading (63-18-4) has dominated. Pick: Reading.

Foxborough at Mansfield: Veteran coaches Jack Martinelli and Mike Redding lead their teams in the 90th edition of this rivalry, which featured a three-overtime classic at Fenway Park in 2018. The Warriors will look to replicate that magic on the road. Pick: Foxborough.

Tewksbury at Wilmington: While Tewksbury holds a 51-29-7 edge in the all-time series, Wilmington has had a season to remember and the senior-laden Wildcats will be ready to defend their home turf. Pick: Tewksbury.

St. John’s Prep at Xaverian: Both Catholic Conference powers came up short in the Division 1 state tournament and will turn their attention toward winning the 53rd installment of their rivalry. Xaverian holds a 30-22 lead. Pick: St. John’s Prep.

Marshfield at Duxbury: With the Dragons preparing to meet Patriot League rival Scituate in the Division 4 Super Bowl, it will be interesting to see how many of their starters play with the league title on the line. Pick: Marshfield.

Chelmsford at Billerica: These storied programs are both back on an upward trend after a few down years. Chelmsford holds a 58-28-4 series lead and will look to pick up a tough road win at Billerica’s new stadium. Pick: Billerica.

Revere at Winthrop: Longtime announcer Jim Lederman, who played in the 1959 Thanksgiving game against Revere, will be in the booth for the 50th straight edition of a rivalry his Vikings lead, 56-32-1. Pick: Winthrop.

Saint John’s (Shrewsbury) at Everett: Upset in the first round by Methuen, the Crimson Tide will look to end their season on a high note by beating a tough Catholic Conference foe in the first edition of what could become a longstanding rivalry. Pick: Everett.