Bill Belichick’s team will be coming off its bye week (Dec. 12) for the game.

Their Week 15 game against the Colts will be a Saturday night affair in Indianapolis Dec. 18, the league announced Tuesday. The game had been in limbo for either Dec. 18 or 19 since the schedule was originally announced in the spring.

It will be the fourth showcase game this season for the Patriots, who played on “Sunday Night Football” against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 4 and just played on “Thursday Night Football” last week in Atlanta. The Bills host the Patriots on “Monday Night Football” Dec. 6.

New England’s final three games are set for the traditional 1 p.m. block, with back-to-back home games against the Bills (Dec. 26) and Jaguars (Jan. 2) followed by the finale with the Dolphins in Miami Gardens (Jan. 9).

