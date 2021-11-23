Penn State football coach James Franklin agreed to a new 10-year contract Tuesday that will guarantee him at least $75 million through 2031. Franklin and Penn State’s Board of Trustees agreed to the terms, which include a yearly base salary of $7 million, retention bonuses of $500,000 each year, and a $1 million annual loan for life insurance. Franklin is 67-32 at Penn State with seven bowl appearances in his eight seasons. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten championship in 2016. A Pennsylvania native who called the Penn State gig his “dream job” when he was hired away from Vanderbilt in 2014 will coach his 100th game at Penn State when the Nittany Lions visit No. 12 Michigan State on Saturday.

South Carolina was the unanimous choice as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll released after a dominant win over then-No. 2 UConn. The Gamecocks won the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women’s championship on Monday in the 61st meeting between the top two teams in the AP poll. The AP decided to hold the poll one day so it would reflect the outcome of the game – only the second time since the poll began in 1976 that it has been delayed. Buoyed by the victory, South Carolina garnered all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel after beating then-No. 9 Oregon and UConn on consecutive days.

US to host women’s World Cup qualifying tournament

The United States will host one of the four FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifying tournaments in February in Washington. The Americans, who already have earned an automatic bid into next year’s tournament that will be held in Australia, will play against Belgium, Puerto Rico, and Russia in the Feb. 10-13 qualifier. The US will open play against Puerto Rico on Feb. 10 and then play Belgium the next day. The Americans will close out the tournament against Russia on Feb. 13. The top three finishing teams in each of the four qualifying tournaments will advance to the World Cup, which will be held from Sept. 22-Oct. 1 in Sydney ... The WNBA suspended former Atlanta Dream players Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford for their roles in an altercation outside of an Atlanta-area club in May and for related health and safety protocol violations. Williams received a two-game suspension and Bradford one. Both players are free agents, so the suspensions will be served starting with the first regular-season game that each player is eligible to play following their signing with a new team.

BASEBALL

Yankees cut Clint Frazier and Rougned Odor

Outfielder Clint Frazier and infielder Rougned Odor were released by the New York Yankees after they were designated for assignment four days ago and went unclaimed on waivers. The 27-year-old Frazier was the fifth pick overall in the 2013 amateur draft by Cleveland and was a prized prospect when he was acquired by the Yankees in a July 2016 trade that sent reliever Andrew Miller to the Indians. Frazier made his major league debut in July 2017, but the outfielder never has had more than 246 plate appearances in a season.

Ex-MLB player, manager dies

Bill Virdon, the steady centerfielder who won the 1955 National League Rookie of the Year for St. Louis and guided the Houston Astros to three straight postseason appearances as a manager, has died. He was 90. Virdon died at the Lester E. Cox Medical Center in Springfield, Missouri according to Virdon’s wife Shirley. No cause of death was given. Virdon was a career .267 hitter in 12 seasons with St. Louis and Pittsburgh, winning a World Series in 1960 with the Pirates and a Gold Glove in 1962.

HOCKEY

Kyle Beach vs Blackhawks going to mediation

The former player who sued the Chicago Blackhawks alleging the team did nothing when he raised allegations of sexual assault against an assistant coach in 2010 has agreed to mediation in hopes of settling the case. Kyle Beach’s attorney, Susan Loggans, confirmed the development. She also confirmed the judge in the case had denied her motion to move the case into the discovery phase, which would have opened the way for each side to procure evidence. Mediation is set to begin in December. Beach is seeking in excess of $50,000 from the team, though the exact amount was not specified. The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the development. Beach accused video coach Brad Aldrich of sexually assaulting him in 2010 and said the team largely ignored the allegations. An independent review, commissioned by the team in response to two lawsuits as the case exploded in the headlines, showed the Blackhawks badly mishandled Beach’s allegations.

MISCELLANY

Skeleton slider could miss Olympics

Olympic skeleton slider John Daly has tested positive for COVID-19, potentially complicating his chances of making the US team for the Beijing Games. Daly isn’t sure if he will be able to compete in the next World Cup race, which is Friday in Igls, Austria. The United States primarily is selecting its Olympic team based on international points standings, so missing a race would deny Daly the opportunity to add to his total.

