Coaches: Dave Tupper (Nipmuc), Anthony Landini (Blackstone Valley, interim)

All-time series: Blackstone Valley leads 8-4.

Last meeting: Blackstone Valley won, 42-0, on April 3, 2021 (BVT also won 35-7 on the last Thanksgiving Day matchup in 2019).

Outlook: For one day, the Battle of Pleasant Street will become the Showdown on Lansdowne Street. Two schools located just a couple hundred yards apart in Upton are taking their neighborly rivalry on the road to Fenway Park as Blackstone Valley, fresh off a run to the Division 6 state semifinal, is looking to extend its three-game winning streak against Nipmuc. This will be the first time Fenway has hosted teams from outside the 495 beltway, and BVT becomes the first vocational school to participate. Both teams started the season slowly; Blackstone Valley opened up 0-2 and Nipmuc dropped its first five games, but Blackstone rallied to win six in a row before falling to Rockland in the D6 tournament and Nipmuc has won three of its last five. A big reason both teams have improved has been getting players back from injury. For BVT it was do-it-all athlete Josh Mateo and running back Trey Howe. For Nipmuc it was running backs Jason Ramsey and AJ Perry who both missed the first three games and were both available for the first time in Week 5. Without them, quarterback Oscar Clark had to throw the ball a lot, and he has enjoyed a strong season.

Coach Dave Tupper: “What we’ve told the kids is enjoy the experience, take it all in, until we get into the locker room. At that point, everything stops and we’re ready to go. … We understand they’re talented and we’re looking forward to the challenge. And it’s a big challenge.”

Coach Anthony Landini: “If there was ever a consolation prize, this is a great one. Such an iconic venue. I’ve loved going there since I was a kid. … All year [our kids] have been gritty and tough. At practice we do a ton of 11-on-11. So no matter where we’re playing — we like to say we’ll play in a parking lot if we have to — once the ball is kicked off they should be ready to go.”

▪ WOBURN (7-2) vs. WINCHESTER (1-8), 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: Wally Dembowski (Winchester) and Jack Belcher (Woburn).

All-time series: Winchester leads 55-48-12

Last meeting: Woburn won 14-0 on April 17, 2021 (Winchester won 14-7 in the last Thanksgiving game in 2019)

Outlook: While it has been a down season for Winchester, the records can be tossed aside in a matchup that dates back 116 years. “Whether it’s Thanksgiving morning or a Saturday morning in April or Fenway Park, everybody respects each other, but there’s a good sports animosity between the two cities, which is a fun thing,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. Winchester will have its work cut out against a Tanners squad that has only lost to Catholic Memorial and Reading, among the final eight teams standing in Division 2. Woburn has followed the lead of its offensive and defensive lines all season. In turn, the Tanners have opened up holes for sophomore Bryan Ferreira and quarterback Brett Tuzzolo, who have the Tanners averaging 27.9 points per game and winning by an average of 9.7 points per game. Winchester, meanwhile, is managing just 13.9 points per game despite featuring talented senior running back Derek Gianci. The Red & Black haven’t been much better defensively, giving up 36.0 points per game, but as a young team they’ve made strides throughout the season, snapping a seven-game win streak with a 45-point explosion against Arlington on Oct. 29.

Coach Jack Belcher: “I remember going to games, walking up the ramp as a kid, seeing all that green and the Monster. I get goosebumps just saying it now. It’s very exciting for our players, our cheerleaders, our band. You want to enjoy it. It’s a rare thing.”

Coach Wally Dembowski: “Their offensive and defensive lines are much bigger and stronger than ours. We’re likening it to a wrestling match. We’re 190- [pound] class and they’re the heavyweight. We have to keep rolling guys at them and stay in the fight. I’m excited for the challenge and I think the kids are excited, too.”