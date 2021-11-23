Rafael Devers put the exclamation point on an impressive 2021 season Tuesday by landing a spot on the All-MLB Second Team.

This past season, the 25-year-old led all third baseman in home runs (38), RBIs (113), extra-base hits (76), and slugging percentage (.538). In addition, he made his first All-Star start in July, and won his first Silver Slugger.

Devers, the only major leaguer to record at least 100 RBIs and 100 runs in each of the last two 162-game seasons (2019, ‘21), joined Ted Williams as the only Red Sox to record at least 30 home runs and 100 RBIs in multiple seasons before turning 25. This past season, he led the team in games (156), home runs, RBIs, runs, hits, total bases (318), slugging percentage, and OPS.