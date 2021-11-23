But this might be a season when the River Hawks get people to notice, and it could start Wednesday night when they play at UMass. A victory in Amherst would have a major impact. And it’s not far-fetched, since the River Hawks have already won at Dayton and George Washington, UMass’s A10 rivals.

The River Hawks are far behind Boston College, Harvard, and UMass when it comes to fan interest in men’s college basketball. They’re not discussed when the subject is bubble teams for the NCAA Tournament. Even their conference, America East, is regarded as Vermont and the rest of those guys.

Coach Pat Duquette, who is in his ninth season, is realistic but confident.

“I’m always straightforward,” he said. “I know coaches don’t like to say that [they have a good team] at the beginning of the year, but I like my team. I knew we had some work to do, and we still do, but this is the most talented team we’ve had since I’ve been here.

“I thought it would take a while to blend together, chemistry-wise, because we had so many transfers, but they’ve clicked quicker than any group I’ve had.

“We have more size and athleticism than before. This was always a major issue for us, something we had to overcome.”

UMass Lowell (4-1) beat Dayton in front of a sellout crowd of 13,000, battling the Flyers evenly all night before pulling out a 59-58 victory. Guard Justin Faison, a graduate transfer form Elizabeth City College in North Carolina, led the Hawks with 21 points.

The River Hawks lost to Oklahoma State in their next game but bounced back with a win over Central Connecticut and then pulled out an upset at George Washington, 67-56. Sophomore big man Max Brooks led the way with a career-high 23 points.

UMass has returned from a round-robin tournament in St. Petersburg, Fla., where it lost to Weber State and Ball State and eked past North Carolina Greensboro in overtime. The Minutemen will need to be ready Wednesday night.

Duquette has stocked his roster with seven players from Maryland plus one from Washington, D.C., and another from Northern Virginia.

“There’s just a lot of players down there,” he said.

Plus, he has a secret weapon in his top assistant, Louis Hinnant, a former BC point guard. Hinnant is from Oxon Hill, Md., and has many contacts in the area.

“Recruiting is the pipeline,” said Duquette. “You’re always reaching out. I’ve been doing it a long time. You have a lot of grassroots contacts. You’ve got to keep in touch with those guys; that’s where you find kids who are a little bit under the radar or transfers who are leaving. It’s an ongoing thing.”

Brooks, an athletic 6-foot-7-inch forward from Waldorf, Md., is one of those kids.

“He’s still young and there’s a lot to work with,” said Duquette. “He’s always been a defensive presence; he’s a rim protector, and that’s something we never had. He’s starting to develop more offensively, getting some confidence.”

Other transfers who are crucial include Everette Hammond from South Carolina Upstate and Ayinde Hikim from La Salle. Connor Withers, a 6-7 forward, might be the team’s best player but has been out with a foot injury. There’s a chance he’ll play Wednesday.

▪ A new kind of doubleheader: UMass Boston coach Jason Harris has brought a new idea to fruition. The Beacons will host the Black Coaches Classic Saturday, with UMass Boston facing Brandeis at 7:30, preceded by Tufts vs. Lesley at 5.

Harris and athletic director Jacqueline Schuman feel they’ve put together an event that’s about more than four hours of basketball.

”This event represents an important opportunity to both show the important visual representation of Black men in head coaching roles that further influences other Black men to pursue these roles and to further education about how to achieve racial progress and equity in sport,” said Schuman.

The other three coaches are Jean Bain of Brandeis, Brandon Linton of Tufts, and Devon Mayo of Lesley. Bain is someone to keep an eye on; he’s had a lot of success at Brandeis.

▪ Around New England: Kevin Marfo has had a strange journey. The 6-9 center led the nation in rebounding while playing for Quinnipiac in 2019-20. Then he transferred to Texas A&M, where he started only eight games. He’s back at the Q, and the Bobcats are 3-1, with Marfo averaging 7.0 ppg and 10.8 rpg.

▪ Just beyond New England: Syracuse has played Colgate more than any other opponent. The teams have met 173 times, with Syracuse winning 127 — including 54 straight until last Saturday, when Colgate broke the streak with an incredible 3-point shooting performance to win, 100-85. Colgate fell behind, 16-2, but ended up making 18 3-pointers to surge from behind. If you did the math, the last Colgate win happened in 1962 … Don’t look now, but Iona, coached by former Celtics president Rick Pitino, is 5-0, and next for the Gaels is Alabama in the Disney World Tournament starting Thanksgiving Day. I think you can expect Iona to be in the NCAA Tournament.

