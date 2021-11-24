All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Kyle T. Mays (”An Afro-Indigenous History of the United States”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Rob Harrell (”Batpig: When Pigs Fly”), Mike White (”Mellybean and the Wicked Wizard”), and Phil Corbett (”Kitty Quest”) read at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Kevin Birmingham (”The Sinner and the Saint: Dostoevsky and the Gentleman Murderer Who Inspired a Masterpiece”) is in conversation with Matthew Pearl at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Faith Jones (”Sex Cult Nun: Breaking Away from the Children of God, a Wild, Radical Religious Cult”) is in conversation with Amanda Montell at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
TUESDAY
Kathryn Hulick (Welcome to the Future: Robot Friends, Fusion Energy, Pet Dinosaurs, and More!”) is in conversation with Ammi-Joan Paquette at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Robert A. Gross (”The Transcendentalists and Their World”) is in conversation with Megan Marshall at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Sarah Strohmeyer (”Do I Know You?: A Novel of Suspense”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Lydia Davis (”Essays Two: On Proust, Translation, Foreign Languages, and the City of Arles”) is in conversation with Parul Sehgal at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $41 and include a shipped copy of the book) . . . Karen M. McManus (”You’ll Be the Death of Me”) is in conversation with Courtney Summers at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Mariam Rahmani (”In Case of Emergency”) is in conversation with Kaveh Akbar at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
WEDNESDAY
Helen Scales (”The Brilliant Abyss: Exploring the Majestic Hidden Life of the Deep Ocean, and the Looming Threat That Imperils It”) is in conversation with Kristina Gjerde at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Dick Lehr (”White Hot Hate: A True Story of Domestic Terrorism in America’s Heartland”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Maddie Day (”Murder at the Lobstah Shack”) is in conversation with Maria DiRico at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Gregory Maguire (”The Brides of Maracoor”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Fonda Lee (”Jade Legacy”) is in conversation with Ken Liu at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Kevin Boyle (”The Shattering: America in the 1960s”) is in conversation with Lizabeth Cohen at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members, $5 for non-members) . . . Misty Copeland (“Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy”), Lydia Abarca Mitchell, Sheila Rohan, Gayle McKinney Griffith, and Karlya Shelton-Benjamin are in conversation with Cristela Guerra in person and virtually at 7:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (virtual tickets are $5, in-person tickets are $15) . . . Dorie Greenspan (”Baking with Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple”) is in conversation with Claire Saffitz at 8:30 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
THURSDAY
Catherine McCormack (”Women in the Picture: What Culture Does with Female Bodies”) reads at noon at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members, $5 for non-members) . . . Rob Reich, Mehran Sahami, and Jeremy M. Weinstein (”System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot”) read at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Julie Flavell (”The Howe Dynasty: The Untold Story of a Military Family and the Women Behind Britain’s Wars for America”) is in conversation with Mary Beth Norton at 1 p.m. at American Ancestors by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Kate DiCamillo (”The Beatryce Prophecy”) reads at 1:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . James S.A. Corey (”Leviathan Falls”) is in conversation with Chuck Wendig at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $30 for admission and a copy of the book and signed bookplate to be picked up or $40 for admission and a copy of the book and signed bookplate to be shipped) . . . Neal Stephenson (”Termination Shock”)is in conversation with David Keith at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Lily King (”Five Tuesdays in Winter”) is in conversation with Julia Glass at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books (tickets are $27 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up or $32.39 for admission and a copy of the book to be shipped) . . . Brené Brown (”Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience”) is in conversation with Priya Parker at 8 p.m. at Belmont Books (tickets are $30 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up or $35.39 for admission and a copy of the book to be shipped).
SATURDAY
E.J. Koh, Mui Poopoksakul, and Ruth Ward (”Futures: An AGNI Portfolio of Work in Translation”) are in conversation with Jennifer Kwon Dobbs and Shuchi Saraswat at noon at Brookline Booksmith . . . Matt Tavares (”Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Eric Dregni (”The Impossible Road Trip: An Unforgettable Journey to Past and Present Roadside Attractions in All 50 States”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.