All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

MONDAY

Kyle T. Mays (”An Afro-Indigenous History of the United States”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Rob Harrell (”Batpig: When Pigs Fly”), Mike White (”Mellybean and the Wicked Wizard”), and Phil Corbett (”Kitty Quest”) read at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Kevin Birmingham (”The Sinner and the Saint: Dostoevsky and the Gentleman Murderer Who Inspired a Masterpiece”) is in conversation with Matthew Pearl at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Faith Jones (”Sex Cult Nun: Breaking Away from the Children of God, a Wild, Radical Religious Cult”) is in conversation with Amanda Montell at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.