Gull cries, the undulation of dune grass. Forest birdsong, the patter of squirrel’s feet on leaves, the tree canopy rustling in wind.

Author, musician, and naturalist Bernie Krause has spent more than half a century recording sounds like these, nature’s music, the noises produced by vocal organisms in wild habitats, which he calls “biophonies.”

His life’s work is now an immersive exhibit called “The Great Animal Orchestra,” at Salem’s Peabody Essex Museum through May. (The piece was commissioned by Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain in Paris.)

Krause says he hopes visitors leave the PEM exhibition, named after his 2012 book, “feeling that this world is worth preserving. That the life forms in this world are worth preserving. I hope they leave with a new sense that we’re connected to the natural world.”

In his new book, “The Power of Tranquility in a Very Noisy World,” published in September, Krause offers ways and reasons to declutter the noise — acoustic and visual — in our lives, to experience “yoga for the ear” by getting in touch with natural soundscapes.

Krause — who has recorded natural habitats on every continent, accumulating some 5,000 hours of natural sound — has led quite a life.

Born in Detroit in 1938, he “began to work in the early ‘60s folk music scene around Boston.” For a brief stint starting in 1963, he was a member of the folk group the Weavers, occupying Pete Seeger’s former spot, until they disbanded in 1964.

With his late musical partner Paul Beaver, he helped introduce the Moog Synthesizer to pop music. He’s worked in sound on major movies, from “Love Story” to “Castaway,” with artists from George Harrison to Mick Jagger.

Krause says he was afraid of animals in 1968 when he and Beaver set out — on the advice of Randy Newman and Van Dyke Parks — to record nature for a Warner Brothers album.

The experience “changed my life,” he says. “It calmed me down. I became more centered. It helped fix my ADHD.”

Bernie Krause sets up to record in the field. handout

That same year, he founded Wild Sanctuary, an organization dedicated to recording and archiving natural soundscapes. In 1981, he earned his PhD in Creative Sound Arts with an internship in bioacoustics from Union Institute & University in Cincinnati.

With family in Gloucester and Cape Ann, he’s “spent a lot of time in the North Shore, and Maine” and has recorded locally around Vermont’s Lake Champlain.

For this interview, he spoke from his home in Sonoma, Calif.

Q. What sparked “The Great Animal Orchestra” book?

A. It’s about how animals taught us to dance and sing. We’re mimics. When we emerged from the forests and plains of Africa, we did so with a sense of affiliation with the natural world that we no longer have.

Q. What’s the thrust of the exhibition at PEM?

A. It celebrates sounds that are germane to our existence, that help us thrive, that make us feel good. The sounds we need to hear if we’re going to save this planet. It’s the voice of the natural world. And we haven’t paid a lot of attention to it.

What I’ve done is take field recordings and transform them into a kind of magical performance of what the world really sounds like when it’s living and vital and healthy. One thing that’s problematic, over 50 percent of my collection comes from habitats that no longer exist: coral reefs. Rain forests. Temperate forests that we’ve been cutting down at a humongous rate. Grasslands that have been plowed under. It goes on and on.

Q. What can people expect to hear and see?

A. It’s a large theatrical room. Visitors hear soundscapes in surround-sound, and see streaming spectrograms—graphic illustrations of sound. There are seven different habitats, including a coral-reef in Fiji— the living part of the coral reef, and the dying part of the same reef. It’s a pretty dramatic difference.

Q. Can you talk about the moment you fell in love with recording soundscapes?

A. I came to this because I have a terrible case of ADHD. The only thing that makes a difference in my life is when I’m outside listening to these sounds.

In 1968, Paul and I decided to do an album on the theme of ecology — it would be the first album to use natural sounds as a component of orchestration.

I turned on that recorder that October afternoon and it changed my life. I was in a redwood forest. It wasn’t far from the ocean, and there was an ocean breeze rustling the leaves in the upper-story of the forest. Ravens flying overhead; the edge-tones of their wing-beats as they arched across the sky. It was magical.

Q. It must be some ancient thing we’re reacting to when we feel calmed by birds, ocean waves.

A. Natural sounds are, I believe, embedded in our DNA. It goes back a million years. The natural soundscape was very important to us, and there wasn’t a lot of noise to mask it. We started to mimic the sounds we heard, trying to connect with them. They voiced the spirits that later became spirituality and religion. So these natural soundscapes that we still hear are important to our lives anthropologically.

Q. How many places have you recorded?

A. I’ve counted 1,100 different habitats.

Q. Where will you record next?

A. We’re going to Africa in August if we can get out of here.

Q. In the early part of your career, you write in “Tranquility” that you were fired from “Apocalypse Now” more than half a dozen times. Why?

A. Because there were a lot of drugs on the set and people had different views of what I was doing at different times.

Q. [laughs] OK.

A. But I got hired back eight times. So there must have been something valuable to what I was doing.

For more info, visit pem.org.

Interview has been edited and condensed.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.





