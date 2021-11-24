I’m a big proponent of surfing the streaming services. Subscribe to one, watch what you want, and unsubscribe; then move to another service, subscribe, watch, unsubscribe; and so on. Ride each wave, then move on to the next one. Eventually, you can circle back to the first service, which will have filled its coffers with new shows since you last subscribed.

Readers often complain about the costs involved in streaming the good stuff, and that is my usual advice. You can put reminders to cancel in your calendar, in case you’re afraid you’ll forget. However, Hulu is currently offering a Black Friday promotion of only 99 cents per month for a year, and that’s a pretty good reason to stick with the service for a little while. The price is quite a drop from the usual fee of $6.99 per month. Easily accessed at hulu.com, the deal is available through Monday.