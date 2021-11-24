I’m a big proponent of surfing the streaming services. Subscribe to one, watch what you want, and unsubscribe; then move to another service, subscribe, watch, unsubscribe; and so on. Ride each wave, then move on to the next one. Eventually, you can circle back to the first service, which will have filled its coffers with new shows since you last subscribed.
Readers often complain about the costs involved in streaming the good stuff, and that is my usual advice. You can put reminders to cancel in your calendar, in case you’re afraid you’ll forget. However, Hulu is currently offering a Black Friday promotion of only 99 cents per month for a year, and that’s a pretty good reason to stick with the service for a little while. The price is quite a drop from the usual fee of $6.99 per month. Easily accessed at hulu.com, the deal is available through Monday.
In addition to a library of older shows including “Lost,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Vikings,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “Justified,” Hulu has a number of worthy originals, just so you know.
There’s the dark, dystopian “The Handmaid’s Tale”; the chilling historical drama about the ERA and Phyllis Schlafly, “Mrs. America,” starring Cate Blanchett, Uzo Aduba, Margo Martindale, John Slattery, and Tracey Ullman; the New York comedy “Difficult People” with Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner as bitter besties; the surprisingly affecting “PEN15,” about two adolescent girls played by two adults; Steve Martin and Martin Short’s sweet mystery series “Only Murders in the Building”; and one of my favorites, the bawdy and profane portrait of Catherine the Great, “The Great.”
“Ramy,” “Casual,” “Normal People,” “Shrill,” “Reservation Dogs,” “11.22.63,” “The Looming Tower,” “The Act,” “Nine Perfect Strangers” — OK, I’ll stop now.
