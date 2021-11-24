2. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

3. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

4. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

5. The Stranger in the Lifeboat Mitch Albom Harper

6. Silverview John le Carré Viking

7. Harlem Shuffle Colson Whitehead Doubleday

8. State of Terror Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton S&S/St. Martin’s Press

9. Our Country Friends Gary Shteyngart Random House

10. Crossroads Jonathan Franzen FSG

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

2. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

3. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow FSG

4. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson Celadon Books

7. Get Untamed: The Journal (How to Quit Pleasing and Start Living) Glennon Doyle Clarkson Potter

8. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present Paul McCartney Liveright

9. Renegades: Born in the USA Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen Crown

10. Wish It Lasted Forever: Life with the Larry Bird Celtics Dan Shaughnessy Scribner

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Searcher Tana French Penguin

2. Dune Frank Herbert Ace

3. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

4. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

5. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

7. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

8. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

9. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

10. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

5. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi Clarkson Potter

6. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

7. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

8. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

9. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

10. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Trevor Noah One World

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Nov. 21. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.