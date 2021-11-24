This seemed clear as “Homeland,” “Dexter,” “24,” “ER,” “True Blood,” “Orange Is the New Black,” and too many other once-fresh, ongoing story-line-driven, non-franchise series stretched into their later seasons. The writers seemed to have lost their will to be inventive, or they found that the potential in their show’s original premise was exhausted, and so they resorted to reiteration and formula rather than ending the run.

In a dramatic script, repetition is often just laziness. If a juicy confrontation, or a power struggle, or a cheating spouse worked once or twice, the thinking goes, it’ll work again, and maybe again, too. Give viewers what they want, what they want, and, also, to keep them watching, what they want.

But watching Netflix’s “Maid” and couple of other recent series, I’ve realized that there are indeed times when repetition makes a valid thematic point. It’s not just a way to fill up time so much as a method calculated for effect. Characters keep making the same mistakes, or pursuing the wrong things, or refusing to forgive and forget, and we’re meant to experience the redundancies of their cyclical behavior. We’re meant to feel their frustration, their sense of neurotically replaying a bad situation, their anxiety at seeing no exit.

Instead of giving us a scene or two of the character’s nightmare, or a montage of it, then moving on, as they might in a movie, the writers use the time afforded by series TV to deliver the nightmare in all its frequency, inescapability, and longueur.

There was a point mid-“Maid” when I got tired of watching the lead, Margaret Qualley’s Alex, once again return to her nightmare rather than flee it. It seemed like a flaw in the flow of the miniseries, as she kept raising our hopes and then dashing them all over again, until I wanted to yell, “I get it already.” Alex is a young mother in the Pacific Northwest trying — and failing, and trying — to get out of an abusive relationship with Sean (Nick Robinson). She’s broke, which makes it hard for her to make a break with their toddler daughter, and she’s also vulnerable to their toxic dynamic, which happens in cases of domestic violence.

So we keep seeing her try to forge a new life with income from a job as a maid, and just when we think she’s out, she gets sucked back in to Sean’s web of destruction. Or some court or financial institution lets her down and she has no choice but to return to him. But ultimately the pattern of disappointments feels like the truth, rather than the result of the writers’ obligation to come up with 10 episodes of Netflix fodder. They’re not abbreviating Alex’s trials to make the show easier to write or easier to watch; instead they’re giving us an especially unfun and drawn-out rollercoaster ride alongside Alex, as she finds momentum, then loses it, then finds it again.

Paul Rudd (left) and Will Ferrell in "The Shrink Next Door." Apple TV+

I felt the same impatience in the middle of “The Shrink Next Door,” in which Paul Rudd’s Dr. Ike, a New York therapist, manipulates his patient, Will Ferrell’s Marty, until he’s writing checks with Marty’s money and taking over Marty’s home. We watch Dr. Ike plant self-serving ideas in Marty’s simple mind over and over again — first small ones, later more profound ones — until you want to shake Marty out of his submissiveness. We see the same kind of ugly exploitation in scene after scene after scene, as Dr. Ike becomes increasingly bold, but that redundancy is there for a reason. The Apple TV+ show is a study in how slowly and insidiously this kind of radically imbalanced relationship can develop, how the repetitions wear victims down.

“The Shrink Next Door” is a dissection of a brainwashing, in a way, a portrait of a long-con indoctrination. So is “A Teacher,” the Hulu miniseries that also walks us slowly but surely into how a predatory situation develops. It’s about an Austin, Texas, high school teacher, Kate Mara’s Claire, who acts out her frustrating married life and her desperate need to stay young by having a sexual affair with a student, Nick Robinson’s Eric. For a number of episodes, we see her grooming him, seducing him while feigning resistance, working to gain his trust, puffing up his ego, and isolating him with secrets. It’s excruciating, as the show starkly lays out step by step how stealthily the process works.

These kinds of shows are meant to be hard and aggravating to watch, but rewarding in the precision of their depictions and, in some but not all cases, the happy resolutions that ensue. Sometimes, it turns out, watching a person do the same thing over and over expecting different results makes for fine entertainment.

