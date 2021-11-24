Whichever viewing experience suits you best, here’s a guide on what to watch, stream, and go see in theaters this Thanksgiving weekend.

On the TV font, there’s a lot to choose from: Viewers can embrace the day-of staples like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or Thursday afternoon football. They can also rewatch episodes of Turkey Day classics . And for those who are comfortable, it could even mean venturing off the couch and into a movie theater, where tons of new films are premiering this week.

Thursday is Thanksgiving, and for many, that means launching into a long weekend defined by four things: seeing friends or family, eating a lot, sleeping a bit more than usual, and watching TV.

We're thankful for great TV. (Pictured: the cast of "Friends.")

Holiday hijinks are always on the menu when sitcoms celebrate Thanksgiving. From dinner debacles and party fouls to funny flashbacks and food-fight feuds, the world of television has given audiences so many memorable Thanksgiving moments over the years. Laugh as you wait for the food to cook and guests to arrive with these 10 classic episodes you can stream this Thanksgiving.

Lady Gaga in "House of Gucci." Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.

Want to see Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Al Pacino all on the same screen? And want to hear their best stage-Italian accents? “House of Gucci” is a based-on-fact drama about the famous Italian fashion family. The film debuts in theaters on Nov. 24, but streaming options for the film have not been announced yet.

The Madrigal family, in "Encanto." Disney

Insert a little magic into your Thanksgiving weekend with Disney’s newest animated feature “Encanto.” The film includes eight new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the story of a family with magical abilities that lives in the mountains of Colombia. The film premieres exclusively in theaters on Nov. 24 and will eventually stream on Disney+, although that release date has also not been announced yet.

Woody Norman, left, and Joaquin Phoenix in "C'mon C'mon." Courtesy of Julieta Cervantes/A24 Films/Handout

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, and Woody Norman, “C’mon C’mon” is heart warming, funny, sad, and unusually wise. Phoenix and Hoffman play siblings who reconnect while raising a very precocious 9-year-old boy. The black-and-white film debuted in theaters last week, and its streaming release date has not been announced yet.

From left: June Squibb, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, and Amy Schumer in "The Humans." Linda Kallerus/Associated Press

An awful lot of plays lose their essence on the way to the screen. Not Stephen Karam’s “The Humans.” As a family gathers for Thanksgiving dinner in a nondescript apartment in lower Manhattan, the atmosphere is fraught. Karam did this adaptation for Showtime of his Tony Award-winning drama, and it boasts a stellar cast, including Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, and Richard Jenkins.

