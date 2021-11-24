Auto dealer David Rosenberg will receive $30 million as part of a settlement of his legal claims against GPB Capital Holdings, the New York investment firm that acquired Prime Motor Group from Rosenberg and his father four years ago.

The settlement paved the way for Westwood-based Prime, a group with nearly 30 dealerships and three collision centers, to be sold again — this time to Fortune 500 car retailer Group 1 Automotive, based in Houston. The sale, initially reported in September for $880 million, was completed last week.

David Rosenberg and his father, Ira, sold a majority interest in Prime, one of the largest dealership groups in New England, to GPB in 2017. The younger Rosenberg stayed on as chief executive and minority shareholder. By 2019, the partnership turned sour, as Rosenberg began raising concerns about financial irregularities that he uncovered, including examples of money being used by some investors to finance payments to others. He reported his findings to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and also spelled them out in a lawsuit he filed against GPB in June of 2019. GPB fired him in September, and publicly chalked up Rosenberg’s beef to a contractual dispute.