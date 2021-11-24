Boston restaurants can continue hosting outdoor diners until Dec. 31 under an extension that Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday.

The temporary outdoor dining program, first enacted in June 2020 to help restaurants survive the COVID-19 pandemic, was set to expire on Dec. 1. North End restauranteurs packed up their makeshift outdoor setups by Nov. 1, after a swath of residents rallied to terminate the accommodations. (The extension does not apply to North End eateries.)

The announcement will aid businesses during the continued period of economic recovery and provide a safe option for residents to gather, according to a city statement. COVID-19 cases jumped 59 percent in New England in the past two weeks.