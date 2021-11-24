Rodgers discussed his foot ailment on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, revealing that what he’s going through is more painful than “turf toe,” an injury of the big toe joint. The three-time MVP said he expects to be dealing with the injury for “the next few weeks.”

Not only did Green Bay’s star quarterback contract the coronavirus, causing him to miss a Nov. 7 game against Kansas City (the Packers lost 13-7), but now Rodgers says he’s suffering from a case of COVID toe, a painful side effect of the virus.

Aaron Rodgers’ decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 appears to be having another long-term effect.

Advertisement

“I’m thankful that I felt good in just a few days and didn’t have any linger effects other than the Covid toe,” Rodgers said during the interview.

Nevertheless he said, “This is something that’s not going to go away.”

COVID toe is a painful swelling and discoloration of one or more toes, which can blister and itch, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. It tends to strike younger COVID patients, and can also affect the fingers. At first the digits swell and turn red before becoming a dark purple.

Rodgers initially said he’d been “immunized” but later admitted that he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. A week after he tested positive, Rodgers was fined $14,650 by the National Football League for failure to follow COVID protocols, potentially exposing his teammates and Green Bay staffers to the virus.

The Packers quarterback said he consulted with podcaster Joe Rogan after testing positive, and has followed the same practice Rogan did after he tested positive, including taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, and vitamins C and D. The FDA has warned against the use of ivermectin, an anti-parasite medicine, to treat the virus.

Advertisement

Material from previous Globe stories was included in this report.





Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.