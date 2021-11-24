The Bell’s vireo continued at Fort Hill in Eastham.

A tropical kingbird, just the third record for Cape Cod and sixth for Massachusetts, was discovered at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary. Other birds at Wellfleet Bay included a bald eagle, 2 common ravens, a white-eyed vireo, a blue-headed vireo, 2 yellow-bellied sapsuckers, and a mystery bird with a pigment abnormality that may be a “partial albino” painted bunting.

Recent sightings (through Nov. 16) as reported to Mass Audubon.

At Race Point in Provincetown, a Franklin’s gull was photographed. Other sightings at the Race included 2 harlequin ducks, 350 Bonaparte’s gulls, 220 black-legged kittiwakes, a black tern, 4 parasitic jaegers, 3 pomarine jaegers, 24 dovekies, 2 common murres, a thick-billed murre, 240 razorbills, 55 great shearwaters, 3 Manx shearwaters, and 60 snow buntings.

Birds at Forest Beach in Chatham included 2 continuing marbled godwits, a Western willet, 21 greater yellowlegs, a clapper rail, and 3 late barn swallows.

An American avocet was found in a remote area of Monomoy NWR, and other sightings around the Cape included 7 rusty blackbirds in East Sandwich, late blackpoll warblers in Barnstable and Harwich, a black guillemot at First Encounter in Eastham, and a blue-gray gnatcatcher at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.




