Turn your holiday shopping chores into a vacation with the Portland Harbor Hotel’s special package, Shopping State of Mind. The AAA Four Diamond hotel, situated in the historic Old Port district, is steps away from shops offering high-quality artisan gifts, unique clothing, leather goods, culinary items, and handmade wares from Maine. After a busy day of shopping, relax in cozy guest rooms featuring custom-made Thomas Moser furniture and plush bedding before enjoying a fireside cocktail and dinner at the in-house, chef-driven restaurant, Blue Fin. Stay longer and save more with this package that includes 10 percent off the daily room rate for a one-night stay; 20 percent off for two nights; and 30 percent off for three nights; as well as a shopping pass entitling guests to a 10 percent discount at participating local retailers. Valid through Dec. 24. Rates from $147 based on a three-night stay. 207-775-9090, www.portlandharborhotel.com/specials.php

Those who do some holiday shopping in Portland won’t want to miss the much-anticipated 16th annual Italian Show & Sale offered by Margolis Pineo Italia. Handout

ITALY POPS UP IN PORTLAND

Those who do some holiday shopping in Portland, Maine, won’t want to miss the much-anticipated 16th annual Italian Show & Sale offered by Margolis Pineo Italia. No passports are required for this three-day pop-up event (Dec. 3-5) that brings the best of Italy to Maine at affordable prices. The company’s Travel Collection for women and men features essentials such as scarves, shawls, and wraps in cashmere, merino, silk, lambswool, mohair, and natural eco-fibers in colors reflecting the beauty of Italy — from earthy Tuscan hues of cassis and cypress to gelato tones like apricot, lemon, and mochaccino. It’s recommended to arrive early to snag the best bargains. This year’s pop-up can be found at the Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Organization, 92 Congress St. margolispineoitalia.com

Splurge on a winter vacation this year at Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, St. Lucia, set within more than 100 acres of tropical rain forest with views of the Caribbean and St. Lucia’s dramatic twin Pitons. Handout

THERE:

LUXE CARIBBEAN GETAWAY

Splurge on a winter vacation this year at Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, St. Lucia, set within more than 100 acres of tropical rain forest with views of the Caribbean and St. Lucia’s dramatic twin Pitons. Reopening after extensive five-month renovations, the luxury beach resort is debuting nine guestrooms (in the form of five beachfront bungalows and four villa cottages built into the mountain); contemporary treatment room at the Rainforest Spa, built in a treehouse with floor-to-ceiling glass windows; centrally-located fitness gym and yoga studio; upgraded pool experience with stadium-style pool, fleet of luxury cabanas, and poolside bar; and a half-dozen-plus refreshed culinary outlets and menus. Check website for all-inclusive offers and deals. Rates from $739. 800-235-4300, www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/sugar-beach

The public and private gardens of Charleston, S.C., inspired the stylish accommodations debuting at the Loutrel Hotel. Handout

LOWCOUNTRY STYLE IN SOUTH CAROLINA

The public and private gardens of Charleston inspired the stylish accommodations debuting at the Loutrel Hotel. Located in the historic district, and designed by architecture and design firm Michael Graves, the luxury hotel’s 50 guestrooms — outfitted in a soothing palette of verdant greens, blues, and golds — feature Matouk linens and towels, Deep Steep bath amenities, locally crafted snacks and Lavazza coffee. In addition, guests can enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness studio (with Peloton bike and Life Fitness equipment); tour the area on complimentary cruising bikes; savor a complimentary European breakfast; reserve a private dining room for special occasions; and sip innovative libations in the Veranda Lounge. Rates from $309. 843-872-9600, www.theloutrel.com

Mozy, an innovative wrap-and-go blanket, provides an extra layer of warmth for outside activities. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

A JACKET FOR YOUR LEGS

Whether you are camping, sitting by a firepit, or cheering your favorite team from the bleachers, you’re guaranteed to stay cozy this winter with Mozy, an innovative wrap-and-go blanket that provides an extra layer of warmth for outside activities. Easy to put on, wear, and remove, the breathable and lightweight high-tech fabric allows you to seamlessly sit, stand, and move. The windproof and water-resistant nylon outer shell and plush heavyweight fleece interior are engineered for 20- to 60-degree climates. Handy pockets can be used for storing your phone, gear, or other essentials. Available in three sizes. $85. www.getthemozy.com

Streamline your mountain and road biking experiences with the Handlebar Bag by Route Werks. Handout

INNOVATIVE BICYCLE BAG

Streamline your mountain and road biking experiences with the Handlebar Bag by Route Werks, a bag specifically designed for cyclists by designers and engineers who also happen to be cycle enthusiasts. Aiming to transform the experience of a traditional cycling bag, the handlebar cargo system features a customizable dashboard with an integrated tech mount to support the most popular computers and accommodate your phone; roomy internal storage, side pockets, and shock cord on top organize your essentials; single spring-loaded latch on the top for instant access to contents while on or off the bike; and unobtrusive hardware made of machined aluminum. To detach the bag, simply flip a lever and use the integrated shoulder strap to take your stuff with you. Carries 9 pounds maximum weight. $179. routewerks.us

