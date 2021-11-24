“Ahmaud Arbery’s parents will never hug their son again,” tweeted Boston City Councilor-elect Ruthzee Louijeune. “Today’s verdict is the right one, but what deep sadness & rage to know so many people & institutions are hell-bent on denying Black folks their God-given humanity. May Ahmaud’s family know peace in this lifetime.”

Political figures in Massachusetts on Wednesday welcomed the murder convictions of three men in the 2020 slaying of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, while also stressing that the victim, a 25-year-old Black man set upon by white assailants while jogging, should still be alive.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said via Twitter Arbery would still be alive in “a just world.”

Advertisement

“Today we hold him & his loved ones in our hearts,” Wu tweeted. “Though we saw some measure of accountability today, the fight to build the country we deserve continues.”

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey tweeted out words of encouragement for Arbery’s family.

“Sending all my love to the Arbery family, and all Black families that live in fear when their children step out into the world,” tweeted Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey following the verdict. “Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today, but grateful that justice was served.”

Congressman Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat, said in a statement that Wednesday’s verdict wasn’t justice but rather accountability.

“True justice would mean that Ahmaud Arbery was never hunted down and murdered in cold blood to begin with,” Moulton said. “It would look like him being alive to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family.”

The congressman conceded that accountability is important but said more work lies ahead to address the “racial violence” that targets Black Americans.

“While many of us are at a loss for what to do, it is up to all of us, particularly white people, to do the hard work,” Moulton said. “Silence and inaction are no longer an option. We have a responsibility to dismantle systemic racism and put an end to the injustice that people of color in America continue to face. It is our duty to create a country where Black people’s existence is no longer a threat: one where simply jogging while Black is not subject to death.”

Advertisement

US Senator Ed Markey, a Malden Democrat, echoed the words of his congressional colleague in a separate statement.

“Black lives matter. Ahmaud Arbery’s life mattered,” Markey said. “Today, the three men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery were held to account for their racist crime. This verdict cannot bring Ahmaud back, and his death is a loss the Arbery family should never have had to experience.

Markey said the work “to dismantle the systemic racism that serves as a death sentence for Black people across America must continue unabated. We must not stop until we find lasting justice for Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Laquan McDonald, Breonna Taylor, and so many more. Today is but one step in our long fight for true justice for every victim of racist violence in America.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.