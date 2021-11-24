State Police and Sherborn officers were seeking two alleged armed carjacking suspects in that town Wednesday morning, officials said.
State Police spokesman David Procopio said via email that his agency and town police were searching for “two suspects reported to be armed” who were “no longer with the car they took.”
Procopio said the suspects are “believed to have fled from a crash earlier in Hopkinton.”
This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information becomes available.
