He was paroled in 2020 after serving time for a second-degree murder conviction stemming from a gang-related shooting in Lawrence in 2000, officials said.

In a statement Wednesday, State Police identified the suspect as Joseph Irizarry Sr., 41, of Dorchester. It wasn’t clear if he’d hired a lawyer.

A convicted murderer paroled last year is back behind bars after allegedly stabbing a 59-year-old man during a road rage encounter in Boston on Nov. 17, State Police said.

The statement said troopers were called at 7:37 p.m. on Nov. 17 to the Bowker Overpass at the intersection of Boylston Street and Charlesgate East for the reported stabbing.

The victim had suffered a stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to the statement.

State Police said the victim had been a passenger in a vehicle driven by a male relative when a blue GMC Acadia, driven by Irizarry, ran a red light on Boylston and almost struck the other car.

Both vehicles stopped at the intersection of the Bowker Overpass and Boylston, the statement said, and the parties got out and started arguing.

The argument quickly escalated into violence.

Irizarry, the statement said, allegedly “punched both occupants of the other vehicle in the face, then got back into the driver’s seat of the Acadia, retrieved a knife, and stabbed the victim, who was standing next to the open driver’s side door.”

Irizarry then sped away, according to the statement, but the wounded man and his relative got back into their car and gave chase, pursuing Irizarry onto Commonwealth Avenue and several side streets before losing him.

Law enforcement stayed on the case, however, armed with a description of the alleged assailant and the Acadia.

“Subsequent investigation by State Police determined that IRIZARRY was in possession of the Acadia at the time of the incident and identified him as the alleged stabber,” the statement said, adding that troopers secured a warrant charging Irizarry with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

“Troopers contacted IRIZARRY’s parole officer and the suspect was notified that the charges against him were a violation of conditions of his parole,” the statement said. “IRIZARRY agreed to surrender and was taken into custody last week in Medford. He was returned to prison on the parole violation; his arraignment on the new charges is pending.”

Irizarry was convicted in October 2001 of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting in 2000 of Angel Rodriguez in Lawrence, records show.

Rodriguez was among a group standing outside a pizza shop when Irizarry “reached under his shirt to retrieve a gun and proceeded to fire toward the group,” a Parole Board ruling from 2016 said. “Mr. Rodriguez was fatally shot twice in the abdomen.”

In approving Irizarry’s request for parole last year, documents show, the board cited his “institutional behavior, as well as his participation in available work, educational, and treatment programs during the period of his incarceration.”

