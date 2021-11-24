When it is sunny the very low sun angle adds quite a bit of solar glare for those of you driving. This is truest heading south or west — parts of Route 128 approaching Lexington can be particularly bad this time of year on a clear day. This glare can create traffic in particular spots in spite of the dry roads.

Boston reached the twenties for the first time since early April of this year and the chill continues as we head to the night before Thanksgiving. For turkey trots, football games, and general Thursday morning activities it will be cold, but temperatures will be reach the low- to mid-50s during the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine and as long as you’re dressed for the cool weather in the morning, the weather will not be a factor.

A cold front is going to come through the area on Friday and usher in more cold air. There will be clouds most of the day and a few showers, especially before noon. As the front pushes offshore, cold air arrives and may bring some snow showers that can whiten the ground across the higher elevations of Worcester County, the Berkshires, and certainly the hills of Northern New England.

Some showers are likely on Friday morning as a cold front moves through. Notice the blue (snow) over New York. That could impact Northern New England later in the day. WeatherBELL

Saturday and Sunday both look cold and dry with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The cold air that will be in place sets the stage for potential snow accumulation on Monday away from the coastline. There’s going to be a weak weather system developing along the coast that moves up into the Canadian Maritimes bringing another period of wet weather and there might be enough cold air that inland areas see some snow.

We’re going to have to watch this, because if the precipitation arrives during the coldest part of Sunday night and continues early Monday it could impact that Monday morning commute. There’s plenty of time between now and then, so a lot that can happen with the system but the first snow of the season always raises people’s hackles a little more.

A storm has the potential to bring the first snow to much of New England on Monday of next week. Tropical Tidbits

It will be cold behind that but I don’t think the cold air has sustaining power beyond a few days, as Pacific air will eventually move back in behind the cold storm and should melt anything that does end up on the ground.

Have a great Thanksgiving!