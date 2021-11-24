In addition, a witness approached police and said they had earlier come upon the man lying face down in the busway.

In a statement Wednesday, MBTA Transit Police said officers were called to the station around 11:45 p.m. for a reported assault. When they arrived, the statement said, officers located the “disoriented and dazed” victim in the busway.

Three juveniles are facing criminal charges for allegedly knocking a 43-year-old man unconscious late Sunday night during a vicious attack at the Andrew Square T stop in South Boston, police said.

“Officers ascertained the victim encountered a group of approximately 15 juveniles while passing through the busway and was set upon and violently slammed to the ground striking his head on the cement ... knocking him unconscious,” the statement said.

Two assailants kicked and punched the man in the head while he was on the ground, police said. The attackers fled but were later apprehended at the South Bay mall parking lot in Dorchester.

“Based on a very detailed description officers were able to locate the juveniles responsible and place them into custody for Assault & Battery Dangerous Weapon and transport them” to Transit Police headquarters, the statement said.

Officials identified the three suspects taken into custody as a 17-year-old Mattapan resident, a 14-year-old Hyde Park youth, and a 16-year-old who resides in Dorchester. The alleged attackers weren’t named due to their ages.

“The victim was transported to a local area hospital for emergency treatment,” the statement said.

