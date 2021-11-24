Rhode Island has a high level of transmission:305.8 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Tuesday! I’m Dan McGowan and I can’t wait to read the new book about the history of HBO. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Fully vaccinated: 756,675 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 1,106 (since Friday)

Test-positive rate: 5.4 percent

Currently hospitalized: 103

Total deaths: 2,913

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter.

Leading off

Barrington didn’t have to look far to find its new town manager.

Advertisement

The town has tapped Phil Hervey, Barrington’s current director of planning, building, and resiliency, to succeed James Cunha, who is retiring next month after five years on the job. Hervey starts on Jan. 1.

A University of Maryland graduate with a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina – he definitely knows a thing or two about basketball – Hervey was selected from 10 finalists and more than 40 applicants for the job.

He previously worked as a planner in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, but moved to Barrington for a similar job in 2005. He’s been working for the town ever since.

When asked about his top priority for Barrington, Hervey didn’t hesitate to say he wants to focus on addressing climate change and creating a more resilient town.

”Unfortunately you can’t hope it away,” Hervey said. “You have to do something about it.”

Hervey said he also wants to focus on “improving our infrastructure for biking and walking, which we’ve done incrementally over 16 years.”

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ My latest column: I asked the six Democratic candidates for governor to offer some advice to President Joe Biden. They mostly talked about themselves. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen on Monday said the US economy is starting to rebound from the pandemic, despite labor shortages and supply chain issues across the country. Read more.

⚓ The state received four proposals to redevelop the old hotel site across from the Block Island ferry in the Port of Galilee, with ideas ranging from seafood processing operations to a boutique hotel. Read more.

⚓ Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos is advocating for HUD to change its rules on a federal level, reaching out to congressional members across the country to stand with her on housing. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island’s social studies standards do not stipulate that schools teach specific aspects of Native history or culture, instead leaving those decisions up to districts. Read more.Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Meet Conor Pewarski, Boston’s first gentleman. If you haven’t heard of him, he’s probably OK with that. Read more.

⚓ Should “fully vaccinated” now include a booster dose? Here’s what the experts say. Read more.

⚓ Will David Ortiz make the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot? Read more.

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you. Please help us continue our mission with a subscription to the Globe. Here’s a special deal for Rhode Island.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Wednesday (not Friday), send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

Advertisement

⚓ The Providence City Council Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The State Properties Committee meets at 10 a.m. Here’s the agenda.

My previous column

The Providence City Council wasted a lot of time and money in attempting to impeach the city clerk. Now that the clerk has resigned, it’s time for the council to get back to doing things that actually matter.

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Lorén Spears from the Tomaquag Museum about what Thanksgiving represents for Indigenous people.

Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.