According to State Police, the 82-year-old man was driving on Boylston Street near Park Drive on Nov. 18 when he became enmeshed in a throng of ATV and motorcyclists who surrounded his vehicle and pursued him as he tried to escape them by driving onto Storrow Drive. At one point, when he rolled down his window to ask a fellow motorist to call 911, he was struck repeatedly while windows on his car were smashed.

“I’m worried that we will see that again tomorrow,” he said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “It’s going to be a nice, beautiful day so they may be out again.”

The violent assault on an 82-year-old Brookline man by ATV and dirt bike riders as he was driving through the Fenway left Rep. Russell E. Holmes fearful that it could happen again during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The man, whose name has not been released by State Police, drove into Joe’s Kwik Mart on Cambridge Street in Allston where first responders arrived. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton for treatment of his non-fatal injuries. He remained hospitalized Tuesday night but was discharged Wednesday.

State Police released a surveillance video and pictures of the victim’s damaged car and asked for the public’s help in tracking down the attackers.

Holmes, a Democrat who represents Dorchester, Mattapan, Hyde Park, and Jamaica Plain, has focused on the issue of illegal, dangerous, and threatening behavior by large groups of bikers and ATV riders for the past several months. He was dismayed by the Nov. 18 attack on the elderly man but not surprised, especially since he found himself surrounded by a group while traveling through Franklin Park recently.

“We need to have this as one of the highest priorities in regards to what we’re gonna do about our streets,’' said Holmes. “They essentially take over the streets, are very aggressive, and essentially dare you to do something about their aggressiveness.”

Holmes said groups of illegal bikers were a chronic issue for residents around Franklin Park, Mattapan and North Dorchester and Roxbury. Working with Boston police and city agencies, he said, lane restrictions were installed on parts of Cummins Highway and American Legion Highway, and periodic road closures have been conducted on streets through Franklin Park.

The frequency of the large groups has declined in recent weeks on the those roads, although Holmes said he often sees brief takeovers of Blue Hill Avenue, the major artery through that entire section of Boston. He has also seen some of it take place downtown.

”It has died down substantially because we’ve been very busy and very insistent, diligent about... trying to stop it,’' said Holmes. “I’ve seen it primarily in the heart of the Black community and up and down Blue Hill Avenue, that’s what bothering me the most.”

Holmes noted that the violent attack on the 82-year-old man started in the Fenway neighborhood and ended in Allston. “I did not realize they were moving into different neighborhoods,” he said. “That wasn’t my goal. I was just hoping to end it.”

Holmes said his constituents want stronger enforcement of the bike riders whom he has been told are violating motor vehicle laws by riding on Boston’s streets. He acknowledges, however, that Boston police commanders have told him that chases by law enforcement can cause more harm to the neighborhood when the already reckless drivers race to escape pursuing police.

ATVs are a major public safety concern in Providence, where the Globe reported that police received 2,600 complaints about the riders since January 2020. In what appears to show the high risks of a police pursuit, a Rhode Island man on an unregistered scooter veered onto a side street and crashed into a wall. An officer who was following the rider hit a stop sign, which hit the rider’s helmet. The officer, Kyle Endres, was cleared in an investigation; the rider, 24-year-old Jhamal Gonsalves, is recovering from a head injury, and his family has filed a federal lawsuit against the police.

In Boston, City Councilor-at-Large Julia Mejia worked to connect some of the riding community with other stakeholders this summer, and she attributes some of the resulting quiet in some city neighborhoods to the realization of the ATV and motorcycle riders to the disruption they were causing to the neighbors.

“My whole thing was making sure that those who were causing a commotion were engaged in the conversation so that they understood the impact,’' she said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “This [the attack] situation is very different. A man was attacked.”

























































