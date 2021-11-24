Officer Justin Martin has been with the Warwick Police Department for three and a half years, and previously served in South Kingstown, the Warwick police said. He serves in the Patrol Division and is a field training officer.

WARWICK, R.I. —The Warwick Police Department on Wednesday identified the police officer who shot and killed an armed man Monday night as a six-year veteran of the force, and the person who died was a 49-year-old local resident.

Police said they responded to Lockwood Condominiums on West Shore Road after a call on Monday night reporting that a man was suicidal. The person who called, who was in another place, was worried about Nappa’s wife, the police said. Before they arrived, police said, they received information that Nappa had a gun.

Officers got Nappa’s wife out safely, and police established a perimeter outside the unit and tried to contact the person inside. But a short time later, Nappa exited the unit holding a rifle and pointing it toward officers, police said. He did that again a second time before retreating, and then a third time, when he “advanced towards officers while aiming the rifle in their direction and ignored repeated police commands to drop his weapon,” police said.

Martin opened fire, striking Nappa, police said. Police and fire immediately rendered aid, and Nappa was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, but pronounced dead there at 11:31 p.m.

Martin is on non-punitive leave, the police said. Meanwhile, as is custom for police-involved shootings in Rhode Island, the state attorney general and state police are conducting an investigation along with the local police, in this case Warwick. It’s the first police-involved shooting in the city since a man was shot and injured in 2014 after he opened fire on police

