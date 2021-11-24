In the video, police can be seen scrambling to keep the door shut, but within a matter of moments, the insurrectionists sporting tactical gear and waving “Make America Great Again” flags have breached the building. The video was uploaded online by NBC4 Washington investigative reporter Scott MacFarlane .

A newly released video from the Department of Justice shows new footage of the mob of Donald Trump supporters breaking into the Capitol, providing another view into the chaos that unfolded during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The department made the video public as part of its exhibit in its prosecution of a Detroit defendant, MacFarlane told NBC4 Washington on Tuesday.

More than 600 defendants have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for their alleged involvement in the attack, according to the Department of Justice. Loyalists of then-President Trump descended on the Capitol, ransacked the building, broke through barriers, assaulted police officers, and sent elected officials into hiding following his repeated peddling of baseless election fraud claims.

The actions of the rioters that day also interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

At least 190 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, according to the department. Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted that day — in addition to the five lives lost and dozens more injured. Over 60 individuals have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

The sentencing and prosecution of those who took part in the brutal attack coincides with the House committee tasked with uncovering what led to the insurrection and the role Trump may have played as the events of the day evolved. .

The Jan. 6 panel is demanding testimony and documents from a range of people with ties to Trump — including those in his inner circle such as former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former White House strategist Steve Bannon — as well as those who organized rallies and events prior to the siege.

The committee issued its latest round of subpoenas on Monday and Tuesday, including to Roger Stone, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and members of right-wing extremist organizations the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, who serves as vice chair on the panel and has condemned the attacks and Trump’s role in them, said earlier this month members have interviewed more than 150 people across government and law enforcement so far.

Dozens, including former Trump aides, have been subpoenaed at this stage as the panel casts a wide net in their endeavor to “understand how and why the Big Lie festered,” Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, who serves as chairman, said in July. Most have signaled they will cooperate with the panel. Bannon was indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress on Nov. 12 after he defied the subpoena.

Following an investigative series published by the Washington Post late last month on the causes, costs, and aftermath of the attack, the paper reported on Tuesday that the committee is increasingly “focused on law enforcement failures that preceded the insurrection, scrutinizing in particular multiple warnings of possible violence that went unheeded by the FBI.”

A half-dozen people familiar with law enforcement actions before the insurrection have been contacted in recent weeks by the panel, the Post reported, indicating that members are also pursuing a review of “intelligence and national security failures.” Neither the committee nor the FBI provided comment.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.