Seven doctors tested positive for COVID-19 or developed symptoms after going to an anti-vaccine summit in Ocala, Florida earlier this month, according to a report in the Daily Beast.
The summit, where vaccines and pharmaceutical companies were condemned and mask wearing and social distancing were reportedly not practiced, drew as many as 900 attendees, according to the publication.
One of the doctors who later became infected, Dr. Bruce Boros, said he had been taking ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication not approved to treat COVID-19, for more than a year.
“I have never felt healthier in my life,” he reportedly told attendees.
Advertisement
According to his Facebook profile, Boros is a family doctor in Key West, Florida. Boros deleted his anti-vaccine posts after contracting COVID.
In an interview with the Daily Beast, head organizer of the event, Ocala, Fla., family physician Dr. John Littell, said seven doctors tested positive or developed symptoms within a few days of attending the summit. In his comments, Littell downplayed what role the summit may have played in spreading the disease.
“I think they had gotten it from New York or Michigan or wherever they were from,” Littell said in an interview with the Daily Beast. “It was really the people who flew in from other places.”
Littell added that Boros is being treated with ivermectin and is doing well, though sources told the Daily Beast Boros was “seriously ill.”
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.