Seven doctors tested positive for COVID-19 or developed symptoms after going to an anti-vaccine summit in Ocala, Florida earlier this month, according to a report in the Daily Beast.

The summit, where vaccines and pharmaceutical companies were condemned and mask wearing and social distancing were reportedly not practiced, drew as many as 900 attendees, according to the publication.

One of the doctors who later became infected, Dr. Bruce Boros, said he had been taking ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication not approved to treat COVID-19, for more than a year.