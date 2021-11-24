The verdict brings no real justice for Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones. It may provide some consolation, however, as it does for all who believe in accountability under the law.

A semblance of closure may now begin for Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, with the convictions of her son’s killers: father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan.” On Feb. 23, 2020, they saw the 25-year-old Arbery jogging in Satilla Shores, Ga., and chased him in pickup trucks. Travis McMichael unloaded a shotgun into him.

Even before the verdicts were read, Arbery’s killing prompted legal progress — repeal of Georgia’s “citizen’s arrest” law, a Civil War-era law designed for capturing fugitive enslaved people.

There was a time in America when these white Georgians would have gotten away with murder. It is a tribute to the families of Trayvon Martin, 17, also killed by a vigilante, and George Floyd, and Floyd family lawyer Benjamin Crump, for their relentless calls for the public to turn its attention to racial injustice.

There is no closure or consoling for the friends and families of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. On Nov. 19, a Kenosha, Wis., jury acquitted their killer, Kyle Rittenhouse. This is a tragedy without a visible end for those families and for Gaige Grosskreutz, whom Rittenhouse wounded.

It’s hard for the fair-minded among us to watch someone like Rittenhouse, who killed two others, go scot-free, especially when the deaths resulted from a chain of events he set in motion.

It is difficult to feel that justice was done when we know the history of other Black men and women who were shot on the street having had nothing to do with a crime or who were convicted of crimes of which they were innocent. Like Kevin Strickland, freed on Nov. 23 after 43 years in a Missouri prison for a murder he did not commit. In his trial, he received no favoritism from the bench and no $2 million defense paid for by ideologues, such as the people who made a film about Rittenhouse to be aired by Fox News based on special access to the defense.

It is also a challenge to isolate the facts presented to a jury from their social context or our own belief systems. It’s understandable that we often ask individual cases in the criminal justice system to bear social weight and meaning it wasn’t designed for.

A simpler point is being made here — the jury did its job. They judged the facts presented through the lens of the legal instructions they were given. Criminal case jurors are not often trying to send messages beyond the four corners of the courtroom.

They are instructed on the heavy burden of proof that prosecutors must meet before the state can take away a person’s liberty. Whatever we may rightly say about the failures of Rittenhouse’s judge and the prosecution, and of our society’s allowing a 17-year-old to carry an assault weapon to a scene of unrest, the jurors performed their assigned task.

Under Wisconsin law, jurors can convict a defendant who presents evidence of self-defense only when the prosecution has negated that defense beyond a reasonable doubt. Piling that extra, specific burden onto the general burden prosecutors bear is unnecessary to justice and can easily defeat it. Wisconsin law should be changed. But given the instructions based on current law, Rittenhouse’s conviction was nearly impossible once Grosskreutz affirmed that he had, indeed, pointed a gun at Rittenhouse and he was not tarnished on cross-examination.

The opposite happened in the Georgia case. Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski’s crisp sequence of questions systematically undid defendant Travis McMichael in cross-examination. She established in quick succession that Arbery did not brandish a gun, did not yell at McMichael, and did not threaten him. “He just ran?” she asked. “Yes,” McMichael affirmed.

Defense demolished.

Sounding a racial dog-whistle in her closing argument, Laura Hogue, Gregory McMichael’s lawyer, blamed Arbery for running through the white neighborhood “in his khaki shorts with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails.” Days before, Kevin Gough, the lawyer for defendant Bryan, also tried to leverage the racial divide. Gough compared a courthouse rally backing Arbery’s family to a “public lynching.”

He may have been trying to reach the jury, which had been released for the weekend. He may have been trying to leverage right-wing support as is happening with the Fox News deification of Rittenhouse. That propagandistic effort will serve to justify gun violence and deepen America’s divide. These are scenes in a national tragedy, where the next horrific acts are sure to come.

In this concern, those who feel the pain of the victims’ families in Kenosha and Brunswick are joined.

Dennis Aftergut is a former federal prosecutor.