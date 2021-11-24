In the early 1980s, when we were planning the program, Danigelis was a faithful and dedicated member of the advisory committee. Professionally, she oversaw a large hotel staff, and she still found time to provide important content and support to our emerging program. She was actively involved as a guest speaker and a resource for job placements and student internships.

Katie Johnston’s article “YW Boston resident’s eviction at 75 shapes a documentary” (Business, Nov. 22) spotlighted Rebecca Danigelis and reacquainted me with a person of significant importance to the development of the hotel and hospitality program at Madison Park High School. All vocational programs have volunteer advisory committees made up of industry, business, and labor experts who advise educators on subject content, curriculum, job placement, and other issues.

It’s no surprise that someone who spent so many years helping and supporting young urban teens is now directing her interests to help the elderly and tackle their many discrimination issues. Over the years, she admirably represented her industry, and despite the recent personal disrespect and economic hardship she has experienced, as described in your article, I am sure that her current advocacy will result in positive steps for the elderly population.

She did it for Boston Public School students more than 40 years ago, and is doing it for seniors today. It’s the things that we do throughout our lives that measure us.

Joseph Smith

Hyde Park

The writer was among administrators who worked on the designing and opening of the Humphrey Occupational Resource Center, which merged with Madison Park High School in 1989.