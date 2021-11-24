Thank you, Governor Baker, for admonishing the Legislature and calling attention to lawmakers’ delay on a major spending bill (“Baker scolds lawmakers for not reaching a spending deal,” Page A1, Nov. 19).

Their going on recess after failing to reach a compromise on the billions of federal stimulus dollars aimed to help residents, small businesses, and organizations is not only enormously frustrating, as the governor made clear. It also dishonors the taxpayers of this state, who pay these lawmakers’ salaries.

Their modus operandi is nothing new, and it needs to stop now. I would suggest a referendum be put on the ballot to withhold the salaries of members of the Legislature when they renege on their promises and cannot conduct their business in a timely fashion. Their actions affect all of us.