My twentysomething son came home from a visit with his cousins this month informing me that no one wants turkey for Thanksgiving this year and that the group had decided we would instead be grilling steak. I’m a vegetarian who eats only the side dishes and am happy to cook whatever my family and guests want to eat. But an unexpected concern arose as my daughter joined the conversation.

I was delighted to see Tuesday’s front-page story in which Devra First and Christopher Muther debated the presence of turkey on the Thanksgiving table ( “Talkin’ turkey: The good, the bad, the always ugly” ). Little did I know my family was part of a trend.

“No turkey, but we still want mashed potatoes and stuffing.”

“And gravy, of course.”

No turkey . . . but gravy? Do my millennial children not know where gravy comes from?

Happy Thanksgiving, all, however you see the significance of the holiday and whatever you choose to eat.

Nancy Shohet West

Carlisle





Can’t stand turkey? Donate one to someone in need

Re “What I’m thankful for: The turkey shortage” (Opinion, Nov. 20): Perhaps Tom Keane has never had to have a Thanksgiving without enough food to eat. Maybe he should be careful what he wishes for.

My family and I will sit around the table and eat that turkey, “insipid” or not, and the other traditional dishes, and we’ll think about our parents and grandparents who so lovingly cooked these dishes for us for decades, and I will give thanks for my great good fortune.

Perhaps Keane could donate a turkey to his local food bank, where it would be gratefully received.

Sharyn Davis

Natick





A key centerpiece, and then some

I must take issue with Tom Keane’s anti-turkey op-ed. I found it to be, um, foul. I love eating the bird, in all its many forms. Herewith my thoughts:

Turkey breast

And all the rest,

Pieces or whole

Or casserole.

I like it deep-fried

Or even pot-pied.

And soup from the carcass

(Thanks, Gov. Dukakis!)

Ashley Adams

Roslindale