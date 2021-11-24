Justice was nowhere to be found when prosecutors refused to bring charges against any of the men for more than two months . It wasn’t until a lawyer who advised one of the murderers released the video to the press that the nation learned the way Arbery was hunted and killed.

Justice was thwarted when local police questioned Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, saw the video of the men pursuing Arbery for more than five minutes before Travis McMichael shot him dead, and didn’t arrest anyone.

Justice certainly eluded 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, when he ran for his life from the men who set out to lynch him on a tree-lined street in Georgia in broad daylight.

And justice certainly wasn’t what drove the defense attorneys in the trial of the three men — once they finally faced murder charges in a Georgia courtroom — to strike all but one Black juror and lament the lack of enough “Bubbas” — meaning local, uneducated white men — on the panel.

Somehow, despite complaints from defense attorneys about the presence of Black pastors in the courtroom, and their description of Arbery’s sockless “dirty toenails” during closing arguments, justice rang out in the courtroom when all three men were convicted of murder Wednesday.

I am grateful, not only as an American and an attorney who wants to believe that the nation can live up to its ideals of equal justice under the law. I’m relieved as a Black woman who experienced the shared trauma of Arbery’s slaying, which for months last year left me too afraid to continue my regular morning run routine.

But if we are ever to form a more perfect union, one that lives up to its ideals that the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness belongs to everyone equally, more justice is needed.

That includes full accountability for the inaction by police and prosecutors in Brunswick. The indictment of one former prosecutor, on one count of violating her oath of office and hindering a law enforcement officer, is a good start. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said his department would “continue to investigate in order to pursue justice.” Let’s hold him to that.

Also, state and federal courts need to review and revise their procedures for ensuring that there are actual teeth in rules barring jurors from being stricken from juries on the basis of race. It’s the black-letter law, but without a sufficient enforcement mechanism, the law is meaningless.

The defendants still face federal hate crime and kidnapping charges. Though they are likely to face steep penalties for the state convictions, the hate crime charges are important. The defendants must be held accountable for the reason they pursued Arbery — by Greg McMichael’s own admission, on a 911 call that was played in court: “There’s a Black male running down the street.” The verdict declaring the McMichaels and Bryan guilty of murder delivered some justice. But the long arc of history needs to be bent so, so much further.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr can be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KimberlyEAtkins.