Tuesday’s multimillion-dollar verdict against the organizers of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville cannot heal the wounds inflicted on the nation by those bent on sparking a “race war” to create a “white ethnostate.” It won’t erase the physical and emotional scars of the plaintiffs who were harmed that day.

In what feels like an endless stream of high-profile trials and verdicts in cases involving racialized violence, the case that may have the greatest impact on stamping out the source of lethal hate is probably the one that wasn’t about sending anyone to prison.

And it certainly won’t bring back Heather Heyer, a counterprotester killed when neo-Nazi James Alex Fields Jr. mowed his car through a crowd of people.

But in the more than century-old tradition of using civil courts to topple the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist groups, it just may bankrupt hate.

“The defendants in this case are destitute, none of them have any money,” said defense attorney Joshua Smith, who represented a number of individual defendants as well as the Traditionalist Worker Party, a hate group modeled after the Nazis.

But this isn’t only about punishing the actors. It’s also about dismantling the white nationalist organizations, neo-Nazi groups, and others who foment, radicalize, and weaponize bigotry.

“Some of the organizations have some assets,” James Kolenich, another defense attorney, said after the verdict. “I don’t think any of them could afford to pay out of pocket.”

And that is precisely what Integrity First for America, the nonprofit that brought the case on behalf of plaintiffs, had in mind. In the tradition of civil rights legal organizations like the Southern Poverty Law Center and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, they sought to use the civil justice system to deliver the type of justice criminal charges alone cannot.

“At a moment of rising extremism, major threats to our democracy, and far too little justice, this case has provided a model for accountability,” Amy Spitalnick, executive director for Integrity First for America said in a statement after the verdict.

This case is part of a tradition that goes back generations. It was a 1925 civil case that shut down The Dearborn Independent, the antisemitic newspaper run by Henry Ford, which he purchased for the purpose of publishing articles about what he declared as “the Jewish problem,” blaming Jewish people for everything from controlling the economy to starting World War I.

Perhaps the most notable hate group that was felled by a civil verdict was the Alabama Ku Klux Klan. After members brutally lynched 19-year-old Michael Donald in 1981, his mother, Beulah Mae Donald, turned to the Southern Law Poverty Center to bring a wrongful death lawsuit. In 1987, she won a $7 million judgment against United Klans of America, which rendered the group responsible for decades of violence — including the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing that killed four young girls — insolvent.

In 2000, members of the Aryan Nations attacked Victoria Keenan and her son Jason after they stopped their car outside the group’s Idaho compound to retrieve Jason’s wallet, which had fallen out of the car’s window. A resulting $6.3 million judgment not only brought down the organization, but the compound that was the scene of the crime was also deeded to the Keenans as recompense.

This result was exactly what Congress had in mind 150 years ago when it passed the Ku Klux Klan Act, giving individuals a right to bring federal civil suits against state actors as well as individuals for violation of civil rights. The jury in the Unite the Right case, while finding for the plaintiffs on state law wrongful death and other claims, deadlocked on the two claims brought under that act. But attorneys for the plaintiffs said they would bring those claims again.

And this may be the beginning of a new wave of racial civil justice against domestic extremist groups. The Jan. 6 congressional select committee’s subpoenas of leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their roles in the attack on the Capitol could yield a trove of valuable information that can aid plaintiffs in civil cases — and perhaps financially cripple them too.

These victories may each feel piecemeal and incomplete. But at a time when justice seems so sorely lacking, they matter — in ways that even money can’t measure.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr can be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KimberlyEAtkins.