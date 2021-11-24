For no reason other than the color of his skin, Ahmaud Arbery was killed. Now the three white men who chased him in pickup trucks only because he was jogging through their Georgia neighborhood face sentences of up to life in prison for his murder.

At the close of an acrimonious trial laced with racist rhetoric about the presence of Black pastors and even Arbery’s hygiene, a nearly all-white jury found Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor, William Bryan, guilty on multiple counts of murder in the death of the 25-year-old man on Feb. 23, 2020.

Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery three times, claimed he acted in self-defense, but his actions lied on him. A man who was scared of Arbery would not have continued to pursue him. A man who was afraid would not have gotten out of his truck to provoke a confrontation that left the unarmed Arbery dead.

Being Black is not a crime. Being Black while jogging or engaging in any other mundane activity that unreasonably raises white suspicions should not result in murder. When Greg McMichael called the police, all he said was that there was “a Black man running down the street,” as if that alone was proof of criminality.

Even on a jury where the defense methodically eliminated all but one potential Black juror, the motive behind Arbery’s murder was above debate. Yet it says nothing good about the low expectations for justice in America when, even with a case that seemed so clear, it was highly possible that the McMichaels and Bryan would walk out of the courtroom acquitted and free.

That’s what happened last week when Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges after he shot three men in Kenosha, Wis., killing two, during an August 2020 Black Lives Matter protest. Some thought a guilty verdict in that case was self-evident. Instead, the families of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber mourn both their lost young men and a miscarriage of justice that denied them any modicum of closure. Meanwhile, Rittenhouse is now hanging out at Mar-a-Lago, and the right is holding him aloft like their new Confederate flag.

Of course, the McMichaels and Bryan will continue to have their twisted supporters. Their convictions will not end the ingrained and unfounded white fears of Black people that this trial’s defense attorneys tried to stoke and exploit with bullhorns, not dog whistles.

We know that it took months for the McMichaels and Bryan to be arrested and charged, and how a now-former district attorney violated her oath of office and conspired to bury their crimes.

Nothing can bring back Arbery, a beloved son and avid jogger, whose life was senselessly taken. One verdict cannot eradicate white supremacy, or the maddening uncertainty that every Black person carries about their own safety. But three white men are guilty for killing a Black man in a country where that accountability remains achingly rare.

This is but a fragile relief for hearts that Black people know this nation will find a way to break again. But on this day, our cries were met with a whisper of justice. It wasn’t self-defense. It was murder.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.